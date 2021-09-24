https://sputniknews.com/20210924/thousands-of-healthcare-activists-hold-nationwide-protest-in-india-demanding-better-pay-facilities-1089374349.html

Thousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities

Thousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) is a community of female frontline health workers who are responsible for everything from door-to-door surveys... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-24T17:01+0000

2021-09-24T17:01+0000

2021-09-24T17:01+0000

new delhi

delhi

health

politics

health

healthcare

india

health

health

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089375237_0:0:1599:899_1920x0_80_0_0_53d537908674655c9df48d08695ae303.jpg

Thousands of social healthcare activists known as the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) took to the streets of New Delhi for a nationwide strike on Friday to push for their demand for risk allowance and insurance coverage while on COVID duty, the regularisation of appointments, right to earn minimum wages, social security, and post-retirement benefits.The ASHA workers played a crucial role when the country witnessed a severe health crisis due to COVID-19. They have carried forward India’s immunisation drive by bringing COVID-19 vaccines to the doorsteps of marginalised people who are cut off from urban areas.“A lot of ASHA workers lost their lives during the pandemic but their families have been denied any compensation by the government”, she added.She said that a delegation of her union had met federal minister Bhupendra Yadav, raised the issue of the ASHA workers, and submitted their demands.The demands pushed forward by the Dilli ASHA Kamgar Union are that the status of government employees be granted to ASHA workers, a minimum pay of INR 21,000 ($284) per month, fully paid maternity leave and medical leave, INR 10,000 ($135) per month as COVID allowance, immediate disbursal of COVID allowance, a district-level gender cell to prevent sexual harassment of ASHA workers, free health treatment for the family members of any ASHA worker, and several othersASHA members across many states have been protesting against their working conditions and low wages since the onset of COVID-19.In 2005, the government launched the National Rural Health Mission, recruiting ASHAs to connect vulnerable and rural communities to the healthcare sector.There are more than a million ASHA workers in the country. Ideally, a health activist is supposed to reach 1,500 people in their area. They are paid between INR 1,000 and 3,000 (roughly $13.5 to $40) every month. But this is not fixed, as their work is supposed to be voluntary and part-time.

new delhi

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

new delhi, delhi, health, politics, health, healthcare, india, health, health, politics, india