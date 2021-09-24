https://sputniknews.com/20210924/sabina-nessa-police-ask-for-help-in-identifying-man-after-teacher-murdered-in-london-park-1089365473.html

Sabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, this week described violence against women as a national “epidemic.” Khan said more than 180 women had been killed by men... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

Detectives in London have made an appeal for help in identifying a man who was seen hanging around the park where primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered.Sabina, 28, was found dead dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south east London, on 18 September. She was attacked around 8.30pm the previous night as she took a short cut through the park to meet a friend for a Friday night drink at a bar called The Depot.Police officers are still questioning a 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing Sabina on Thursday, 23 September.The murder has renewed the conversation about violence against women and comes only days before Wayne Couzens, a former serving Metropolitan Police officer is sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard.Ms Everard, 33, was abducted and killed as she walked back to her home in Clapham, south London in March.Couzens, who served in the diplomatic protection unit, has admitted raping and killing her and will be sentenced on Wednesday, 29 September.Ms Everard's murder led thousands of women to take to the streets to demonstrate for more action to tackle male violence.Reclaim The Streets, which was prominent in that campaign, is holding a vigil in Sabina's memory on Friday, 24 September.Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, appealed for help in identifying the man and also a silver car it believed he may have been driving.

