Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/sabina-nessa-police-ask-for-help-in-identifying-man-after-teacher-murdered-in-london-park-1089365473.html
Sabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
Sabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, this week described violence against women as a national “epidemic.” Khan said more than 180 women had been killed by men... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T11:13+0000
2021-09-24T11:13+0000
london
murder
uk
sarah everard
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089363060_0:13:501:295_1920x0_80_0_0_8448623fd86577cf9c79c06a2612eb0c.jpg
Detectives in London have made an appeal for help in identifying a man who was seen hanging around the park where primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered.Sabina, 28, was found dead dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south east London, on 18 September. She was attacked around 8.30pm the previous night as she took a short cut through the park to meet a friend for a Friday night drink at a bar called The Depot.Police officers are still questioning a 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing Sabina on Thursday, 23 September.The murder has renewed the conversation about violence against women and comes only days before Wayne Couzens, a former serving Metropolitan Police officer is sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard.Ms Everard, 33, was abducted and killed as she walked back to her home in Clapham, south London in March.Couzens, who served in the diplomatic protection unit, has admitted raping and killing her and will be sentenced on Wednesday, 29 September.Ms Everard's murder led thousands of women to take to the streets to demonstrate for more action to tackle male violence.Reclaim The Streets, which was prominent in that campaign, is holding a vigil in Sabina's memory on Friday, 24 September.Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, appealed for help in identifying the man and also a silver car it believed he may have been driving.
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089363060_0:0:501:376_1920x0_80_0_0_dc48c69e029054ccdb1adf94a5e40c33.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
london, murder, uk, sarah everard

Sabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park

11:13 GMT 24.09.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceMurdered teacher Sabina Nessa
Murdered teacher Sabina Nessa - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, this week described violence against women as a national “epidemic.” Khan said more than 180 women had been killed by men across England since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Detectives in London have made an appeal for help in identifying a man who was seen hanging around the park where primary school teacher Sabina Nessa was murdered.
Sabina, 28, was found dead dead in Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south east London, on 18 September. She was attacked around 8.30pm the previous night as she took a short cut through the park to meet a friend for a Friday night drink at a bar called The Depot.
Police officers are still questioning a 38-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of killing Sabina on Thursday, 23 September.
© Photo : Metropolitan PoliceSuspect in Sabina Nessa murder inquiry
Suspect in Sabina Nessa murder inquiry - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
Suspect in Sabina Nessa murder inquiry
© Photo : Metropolitan Police
The murder has renewed the conversation about violence against women and comes only days before Wayne Couzens, a former serving Metropolitan Police officer is sentenced for the murder of Sarah Everard.
Ms Everard, 33, was abducted and killed as she walked back to her home in Clapham, south London in March.
Couzens, who served in the diplomatic protection unit, has admitted raping and killing her and will be sentenced on Wednesday, 29 September.
Ms Everard's murder led thousands of women to take to the streets to demonstrate for more action to tackle male violence.
Reclaim The Streets, which was prominent in that campaign, is holding a vigil in Sabina's memory on Friday, 24 September.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, appealed for help in identifying the man and also a silver car it believed he may have been driving.
DCI John said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing. We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.”
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War
11:01 GMT'Actors Started Taking Liberties With Me': Actress Mallika Sherawat Recalls Facing Casting Couch
10:58 GMTMerkel Ignored Biden When He Wanted to Make Her His First Call as POTUS, Report Says
10:28 GMTTaliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
10:27 GMTEchoes of Tony Blair’s Fuel Crisis in 2000 as UK Petrol Stations Run Out Due to Trucker Shortage
10:18 GMTAUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
10:02 GMTUK Government Downplays Fuel Shortage Threats After Gas Station Closures
10:01 GMTKremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities
09:39 GMTCIA Recalls Top Officer From Austria Following Failure to Respond to Incidents of 'Havana Syndrome'
09:07 GMTMemes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
09:04 GMT'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike