Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/pakistan-afghanistan-border-clash-reportedly-caused-deadly-stampede-1089352189.html
Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
As tensions intensify between the Taliban and Pakistan, thousands of Afghan civilians and families are enduring danger in an attempt to be granted entrance... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T00:37+0000
2021-09-24T00:36+0000
pakistan
afghanistan
taliban
refugees
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083397466_0:152:3098:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_cc8cc69acd13bc5d071853383c741f85.jpg
Afghan civilians and families are at the mercy of tense confrontations at the border crossing point in Chaman. "Kids, women, and patients are waiting in line and losing their lives from the heat,” laments Mohammad Sadiq Sabery, 28, an insider who reported to the New York times. Alleged visuals of families and the disabled pushed in wheelbarrows convey the desperate journey some Afghans are enduring to flee their country, many waiting days to pass through the shuttered gate into the city of Chaman.The United Nations estimates that almost 10,000 refugees have arrived in Pakistan since mid-August, after the control of the country was secured by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have been reluctant to allow new Afghan refugees to enter, however, leaving large crowds of wounded Afghans crying and begging at the gates.“Pakistan is creating problems. We have an understanding with Pakistan to allow Kandahar people to cross into Pakistan. In return, people from Chaman and Quetta can enter Afghanistan using National IDs,” said Sabery.Sabery added that Pakistan had a full army on their side of the border — indicating that “Pakistan is ready to fight, but the Taliban isn’t.”The government justified its course of action to seal the border, stating that it is putting its national security interests first.
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083397466_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c61103af81a12619608d2932e4206a06.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, afghanistan, taliban, refugees

Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede

00:37 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERPeople on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan July 14, 2021
People on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
As tensions intensify between the Taliban and Pakistan, thousands of Afghan civilians and families are enduring danger in an attempt to be granted entrance into the neighboring country.
Afghan civilians and families are at the mercy of tense confrontations at the border crossing point in Chaman. "Kids, women, and patients are waiting in line and losing their lives from the heat,” laments Mohammad Sadiq Sabery, 28, an insider who reported to the New York times.
Alleged visuals of families and the disabled pushed in wheelbarrows convey the desperate journey some Afghans are enduring to flee their country, many waiting days to pass through the shuttered gate into the city of Chaman.
The United Nations estimates that almost 10,000 refugees have arrived in Pakistan since mid-August, after the control of the country was secured by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have been reluctant to allow new Afghan refugees to enter, however, leaving large crowds of wounded Afghans crying and begging at the gates.
“Pakistan is creating problems. We have an understanding with Pakistan to allow Kandahar people to cross into Pakistan. In return, people from Chaman and Quetta can enter Afghanistan using National IDs,” said Sabery.
© AFP 2021 / BANARAS KHANStranded people wait for the reopening of border crossing point in Pakistan's border town of Chaman on July 16, 2021, following clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan.
Stranded people wait for the reopening of border crossing point in Pakistan's border town of Chaman on July 16, 2021, following clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
Stranded people wait for the reopening of border crossing point in Pakistan's border town of Chaman on July 16, 2021, following clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan.
© AFP 2021 / BANARAS KHAN

“They have not stood on their word. We don’t have any other solution for people, as both sides are interconnected."

Sabery added that Pakistan had a full army on their side of the border — indicating that “Pakistan is ready to fight, but the Taliban isn’t.”
The government justified its course of action to seal the border, stating that it is putting its national security interests first.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce
00:37 GMTPakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
YesterdayNY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
YesterdayBipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
YesterdayUS House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
YesterdayTwitter Says Bitcoin Now Part of its Tipping Service
YesterdayBurundi's Prosecutor General Says MSD Opposition Party Leader Behind Series of Terror Acts
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Storm Namibia’s Parliament as Opposition Rejects ‘Fake Genocide Deal’ With Berlin
YesterdayUS Stocks Rally for 2nd Day as Federal Reserve Assures Care Over Stimulus Taper
YesterdayOut-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism
YesterdayFBI Issues Arrest Warrant for Brian Laundrie in Connection to Gabby Petito's Death
YesterdayItalian Authorities Arrest Ex-Catalan Head Carles Puigdemont, Spanish Media Reveals
YesterdayRussian Rescuers Searching for 19 Elbrus Climbers in Distress, One Found Dead
YesterdayMoscow Regrets Oberlander Evaded Punishment – Russian Embassy in Canada
Yesterday‘Perhaps You Remember Your First Edible’: Brian Williams Zinger After Montage Gets Internet Rolling
YesterdayCDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Booster Shots for Older, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
Yesterday'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
YesterdaySetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
YesterdayTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect