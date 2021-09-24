Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
© REUTERS / STRINGERPeople on vehicles, holding Taliban flags, gather near the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan July 14, 2021
As tensions intensify between the Taliban and Pakistan, thousands of Afghan civilians and families are enduring danger in an attempt to be granted entrance into the neighboring country.
Afghan civilians and families are at the mercy of tense confrontations at the border crossing point in Chaman. "Kids, women, and patients are waiting in line and losing their lives from the heat,” laments Mohammad Sadiq Sabery, 28, an insider who reported to the New York times.
Alleged visuals of families and the disabled pushed in wheelbarrows convey the desperate journey some Afghans are enduring to flee their country, many waiting days to pass through the shuttered gate into the city of Chaman.
The United Nations estimates that almost 10,000 refugees have arrived in Pakistan since mid-August, after the control of the country was secured by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have been reluctant to allow new Afghan refugees to enter, however, leaving large crowds of wounded Afghans crying and begging at the gates.
“Pakistan is creating problems. We have an understanding with Pakistan to allow Kandahar people to cross into Pakistan. In return, people from Chaman and Quetta can enter Afghanistan using National IDs,” said Sabery.
© AFP 2021 / BANARAS KHANStranded people wait for the reopening of border crossing point in Pakistan's border town of Chaman on July 16, 2021, following clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak to retake the key border crossing with Pakistan.
“They have not stood on their word. We don’t have any other solution for people, as both sides are interconnected."
Sabery added that Pakistan had a full army on their side of the border — indicating that “Pakistan is ready to fight, but the Taliban isn’t.”
The government justified its course of action to seal the border, stating that it is putting its national security interests first.