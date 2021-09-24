Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/new-huge-space-cavity-of-unknown-origin-may-explain-how-stars-are-born-scientists-suggest-1089368861.html
New Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest
New Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest
The universe has several "void" bubbles, with one of the most well-known named "The Great Nothing". It is a 330,000,000 light-year Boötes void, located in the... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T12:21+0000
2021-09-24T12:21+0000
stars
tech
supernova
space
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080190824_0:448:2048:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_f1fd9c0f35dec7a1f7497161e413e7b3.jpg
A group of scientists from Harvard and the Smithsonian and the University of Vienna have discovered a new gigantic space cavity of an unknown origin, according to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.The newly-discovered space void spans about 150 parsecs, which is nearly 500 light-years and is located in the sky among the constellations Perseus and Taurus - "two regions in space where stars form", according to João Alves from the Department of Astrophysics at the University of Vienna.While the scientists are yet unable to explain the exact way the void formed, they have two theories to share.Per the researchers, the void could have formed some 10 million years ago. Bialy explained that when a star dies, its supernova explosions could trigger a chain of events that could lead to the birth of new stars.The void was discovered when the study group was looking into a new 3D map visualising molecular clouds in space that was created with the use of new data from Gaia, a space-based observatory launched by the European Space Agency (ESA).
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/cosmic-rerun-10-billion-year-old-supernova-will-soon-appear-again---scientists-reveal-why-1089147542.html
space
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/11/1080190824_0:256:2048:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_881e25a2f0d2ae66f79cbb3038bd3e8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
stars, tech, supernova, space

New Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest

12:21 GMT 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Spitzer Space TelescopeThis composite image made available by NASA shows a neutron star, center, left behind by the explosion from the original star's death in the constellation Taurus, observed on Earth as the supernova of A.D. 1054. This image uses data from three of NASA's observatories: the Chandra X-ray image is shown in blue, the Hubble Space Telescope optical image is in red and yellow, and the Spitzer Space Telescope's infrared image is in purple. After nearly two decades in Earth orbit, scanning the universe with infrared eyes, ground controllers plan to put the faltering Spitzer Space Telescope into permanent hibernation on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020
This composite image made available by NASA shows a neutron star, center, left behind by the explosion from the original star's death in the constellation Taurus, observed on Earth as the supernova of A.D. 1054. This image uses data from three of NASA's observatories: the Chandra X-ray image is shown in blue, the Hubble Space Telescope optical image is in red and yellow, and the Spitzer Space Telescope's infrared image is in purple. After nearly two decades in Earth orbit, scanning the universe with infrared eyes, ground controllers plan to put the faltering Spitzer Space Telescope into permanent hibernation on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Spitzer Space Telescope
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The universe has several "void" bubbles, with one of the most well-known named "The Great Nothing". It is a 330,000,000 light-year Boötes void, located in the vicinity of the constellation of the same name.
A group of scientists from Harvard and the Smithsonian and the University of Vienna have discovered a new gigantic space cavity of an unknown origin, according to a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
The newly-discovered space void spans about 150 parsecs, which is nearly 500 light-years and is located in the sky among the constellations Perseus and Taurus - "two regions in space where stars form", according to João Alves from the Department of Astrophysics at the University of Vienna.
While the scientists are yet unable to explain the exact way the void formed, they have two theories to share.

"Either one supernova went off at the core of this bubble and pushed gas outward forming what we now call the 'Perseus-Taurus Supershell', or a series of supernovae occurring over millions of years created it over time", said Shmuel Bialy, a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute for Theory and Computation (ITC) at the Centre for Astrophysics, who led the study.

Per the researchers, the void could have formed some 10 million years ago. Bialy explained that when a star dies, its supernova explosions could trigger a chain of events that could lead to the birth of new stars.
Supernova remnant Cassiopeia A - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Cosmic Rerun? 10 Billion-Year-Old Supernova Will Soon Appear Again - Scientists Reveal Why
17 September, 08:31 GMT
The void was discovered when the study group was looking into a new 3D map visualising molecular clouds in space that was created with the use of new data from Gaia, a space-based observatory launched by the European Space Agency (ESA).
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMTA-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
13:06 GMTRussian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country
13:04 GMTSoviet-Made Howitzer Capable of Firing Nuclear Projectiles Reportedly Spotted in Africa
13:01 GMTGerman Expert Suggests Post-Merkel Governments Will Lack Stability
12:36 GMTLittle Mansion That Could: House on La Palma Miraculously Survives Devastating Volcanic Eruption
12:32 GMTFight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
12:27 GMTREC Surveys Exporters’ Wishes for ‘Single Window’ Development
12:21 GMTNew Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest
12:11 GMTTaliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says
12:02 GMTPowerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Adak, Alaska
11:50 GMTTexas Sec of State's Office Announces 'Full Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election in Four Counties
11:49 GMT'Georgina is a Great Support to Cristiano': Ronaldo's Mom Denies Rift With His Girlfriend
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War