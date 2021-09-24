Epic Fail: Thousands of Passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick Stuck as Border Force’s E-Gates Get Stuck
13:23 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / GUY FAULCONBRIDGEQueues of people wait in line at U.K. citizens arrivals at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, September 1, 2021.
Passengers flying in and out of British airports have been using e-gates for several years. The electronic turnstiles allow passengers through once they scan their biometric passports.
Britain’s busiest airports - Heathrow and Gatwick - were thrown into chaos on Friday, 24 September, when the UK Border Force’s e-gates stopped working.
A systems failure affected ports and airports across the country but the situation was its worst at London’s two main international airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.
We’re aware of a systems failure impacting the e-gates, which are staffed & operated by Border Force. This issue is impacting a number of ports of entry and is not an isolated issue at Heathrow. Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible.— Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 24, 2021
One passenger said on social media there was chaos at Heathrow with the space to queue fast running out.
Heathrow Airport tweeted that they were working with the Border Force to find a solution as quick as possible.
Human logjam at Heathrow - apparently all the e gates at all the airports are down? That’s what the man just said. pic.twitter.com/BcJ9So3JVp— Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) September 24, 2021
International passengers have faced months of delays as staff process the COVID-19 documentation required to travel.
Welcome to England. No electronic gates working at Gatwick North ! pic.twitter.com/UVkS7mzAT6— Jeff Stelling (@JeffStelling) September 24, 2021
Heathrow Arrivals right now… pic.twitter.com/eYrXuFI80Q— Myles McLeod (@poetrypicture) September 24, 2021