Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Active Shooter Situation at Tennessee Supermarket Leaves at Least 9 People Shot

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/texas-governor-greg-abbott-signs-anti-smuggling-law-into-effect-1089348331.html
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed Texas Senate Bill 576, the ‘Anti-Smuggling Bill,’ into law. The legislation is meant to expand prosecutors’ scope and... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T19:24+0000
2021-09-23T19:24+0000
human trafficking
human smuggling
texas
illegal immigrants
texas state legislature
texas governor greg abbott
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089320445_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_725d12cba456c2f2f19d985cbf3ff118.jpg
TSB 576 expands on the previous definition of human smuggling while allowing for harsher sentencing for those found guilty. Governor Greg Abbott stated that the law is meant to make the Texas-Mexico border region safer and to dissuade the practice of human smuggling all throughout Texas.The bill amends Texas’ current penal code in a few distinct ways. The first, and most important, is that it removes the expectation of payment from the definition of smuggling. Before, individuals could only be prosecuted in Texas for smuggling if they transported people with the intent to receive compensation. Eliminating that aspect of the law expands prosecutors’ ability to bring smuggling charges on individuals as finding and then proving that payment was an expectation was difficult.The bill also upgrades smuggling with the intent to receive compensation from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony. In Texas, the conviction of a third degree felony carries between two and ten years of jail, while a second degree felony conviction can lead to up to 20 years in jail.The bill made smuggling cases where any participant is found to be carrying a firearm a second degree felony offense, as well. The final addition to the law is it makes it a smuggling offense if an individual “assists, guides, or directs two or more individuals to enter or remain on agricultural land without the effective consent of the owner.”Undocumented immigrants and migrant laborers from Mexico and Central America are incredibly important to the US’s agricultural economy. With the ‘anti-smuggling’ bill now law, Texas agriculture could face labor shortages and lost revenues. However, migrant laborers are known to live in harsh conditions and face exploitation. The bill’s stiffer penalties could lead to improved conditions for migrant workers in the state of Texas.
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089320445_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26aa00530bff8c5dc834508b4a77ee10.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
human trafficking, human smuggling, texas, illegal immigrants, texas state legislature, texas governor greg abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect

19:24 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / Marco BelloTexas Governor Gregg Abbott shakes hands with a U.S. Soldier after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 21, 2021
Texas Governor Gregg Abbott shakes hands with a U.S. Soldier after a news conference near the International Bridge between Mexico and the U.S., where migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are waiting to be processed, in Del Rio, Texas, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / Marco Bello
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed Texas Senate Bill 576, the ‘Anti-Smuggling Bill,’ into law. The legislation is meant to expand prosecutors’ scope and punishment capabilities.
TSB 576 expands on the previous definition of human smuggling while allowing for harsher sentencing for those found guilty. Governor Greg Abbott stated that the law is meant to make the Texas-Mexico border region safer and to dissuade the practice of human smuggling all throughout Texas.
The bill amends Texas’ current penal code in a few distinct ways. The first, and most important, is that it removes the expectation of payment from the definition of smuggling. Before, individuals could only be prosecuted in Texas for smuggling if they transported people with the intent to receive compensation. Eliminating that aspect of the law expands prosecutors’ ability to bring smuggling charges on individuals as finding and then proving that payment was an expectation was difficult.
The bill also upgrades smuggling with the intent to receive compensation from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony. In Texas, the conviction of a third degree felony carries between two and ten years of jail, while a second degree felony conviction can lead to up to 20 years in jail.
The bill made smuggling cases where any participant is found to be carrying a firearm a second degree felony offense, as well. The final addition to the law is it makes it a smuggling offense if an individual “assists, guides, or directs two or more individuals to enter or remain on agricultural land without the effective consent of the owner.”
Undocumented immigrants and migrant laborers from Mexico and Central America are incredibly important to the US’s agricultural economy. With the ‘anti-smuggling’ bill now law, Texas agriculture could face labor shortages and lost revenues. However, migrant laborers are known to live in harsh conditions and face exploitation. The bill’s stiffer penalties could lead to improved conditions for migrant workers in the state of Texas.
020100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:08 GMTTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
20:01 GMT'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
19:56 GMTSetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
19:24 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect
18:58 GMTDrums for Everyone: 'RAV Labs' from Perm Creates Global Community by Inventing Musical Instrument
18:40 GMTWhite House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
18:35 GMTAcid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption
18:25 GMTIndian Firm Uses Spacesuit Tech to Develop World's Lightest Radiation Gear for Surgeons
18:08 GMTPowerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:07 GMTUS House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
18:07 GMTWhy Democrats and GOP Stick to Their Guns in Debt Ceiling Battle as Biden Remains Mum
17:50 GMTWhite House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo
17:41 GMTGabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
17:28 GMTFormer Czech President Klaus Hospitalised Twice in Two Weeks
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool