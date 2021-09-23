https://sputniknews.com/20210923/scientists-create-winged-microchip-that-is-smallest-ever-human-made-flying-structure-1089323400.html

Scientists Create Winged Microchip That is Smallest-Ever Human-Made Flying Structure

A team of engineers from Northwestern University has created the world's smallest flying electronic microchip (AKA microflier) ever made by a human. The chip, which does not have a motor or engine, is the size of a grain of sand and flies with the help of wind. The engineers mimicked the aerodynamics of maple trees and other types of wind-dispersed seeds and made sure that if it drops from a high elevation it will fall in a controlled way, helping the microflier to have a stabile flight and increase the duration of its interaction with the air. According to the innovators, this increased duration will make the chip ideal for air pollution and airborne disease monitoring. Rogers and his team designed and built different types of microfliers and one of them had three wings just like those found on a tristellateia seed. Yonggang Huang, the Jan and Marcia Achenbach Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern who led the study's theoretical work, monitored the full-scale computational modelling of how the air flows around the device to achieve the rotational motion like tristellateia seeds.The microchip has two parts: millimetre-sized electronic functional components and their wings. When the microflier begins to fly, its wings interact with the air to create a rotational motion. Interestingly, the weight of the chip is distributed in such a manner that it will prevent it from losing control or falling to the ground. The research is featured in the latest issue of the journal Nature that came out on 23 September.

