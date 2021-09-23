Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/indian-scientists-experiment-may-solve-treatment-puzzles-of-neurological-disorders-like-alzheimers-1089289034.html
Indian Scientists' Experiment May Solve Treatment Puzzles of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's
Indian Scientists' Experiment May Solve Treatment Puzzles of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's
The scientists said that a greater understanding of brain signals in certain disorders like autism can help patients lead a normal life. They also suggested... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T04:32+0000
2021-09-23T04:32+0000
science
scientists
india
neurological disorder
scientific study
alzheimer's disease
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306445_0:49:1920:1129_1920x0_80_0_0_d5fc907fb2e1d85300bfc9d807d81653.jpg
Using and analysing electroencephalogram (EEG) signals to understand the human brain's response to various stimuli has intrigued scientists for a while – a team of Indian scientists recently conducted an experiment to understand the link between the human brain and behaviour. They found with the help of deep learning that EEG signals can be used to predict various stages of how a human brain responds to visual stimuli. According to the scientists, this understanding will help treat patients suffering from neurological disorders as well as the application of the brain-computer interface (BCI). BCI is a computer-based system that acquires signals from a human brain, analyses them, and translates them into command signals to carry out the desired action. The scientists conducted an experiment comparing two stages of visual processing with the help of shape-colour binding for object recognition. First, they displayed a study screen with different shapes and colours to a person. Later, with a gap of 100 milliseconds or 1500 milliseconds, they showed a test screen where either the shape-colour binding of two objects was swapped or kept the same. The subject was then asked whether the test screen had the same objects or whether the test screen had different objects. "This task is called the change-detection task. These two-time intervals- 100ms and 1500 ms between the two screens (first study screen and then test screen) denote the two stages of visual processing in the human brain. During the time, when the person is doing this task, we captured his EEG signals by pasting sensors on his skull," Dr. Gupta said. "EEG is a test that detects abnormalities in human brain waves, or in the electrical activity of the brain." "Our major aim in this study is to explore whether the study-test intervals in a change detection task denoting the two stages of visual processing could be accurately predicted by the analysis of EEG signals recorded during the experiment. We utilised artificial intelligence (deep learning) and hence, demonstrated its utility on the visual processing and working memory-related EEG data," she added. "In the near future, BCI systems can be used in behavioural therapy to assist people with psychological disorders. Our study is a step in this direction and can be later used to design rehabilitation tools and programs for such patients using BCI tools," Dr. Gupta explained. Currently, the team is working on EEG analysis of patients suffering from depression. The study was published in Biomedical Signal Processing and Control, a publication of the Elsevier, and came out in its September issue.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089306445_110:0:1809:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_d1ae92a6aa1f23347d17f25473fba44a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, scientists, india, neurological disorder, scientific study, alzheimer's disease

Indian Scientists' Experiment May Solve Treatment Puzzles of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's

04:32 GMT 23.09.2021
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors / Old woman hands
Old woman hands - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
CC0 / MaxPixel's contributors /
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
The scientists said that a greater understanding of brain signals in certain disorders like autism can help patients lead a normal life. They also suggested that early cognitive markers for disorders like schizophrenia can be figured out using the analysis of brain signals.
Using and analysing electroencephalogram (EEG) signals to understand the human brain's response to various stimuli has intrigued scientists for a while – a team of Indian scientists recently conducted an experiment to understand the link between the human brain and behaviour.
They found with the help of deep learning that EEG signals can be used to predict various stages of how a human brain responds to visual stimuli. According to the scientists, this understanding will help treat patients suffering from neurological disorders as well as the application of the brain-computer interface (BCI).
BCI is a computer-based system that acquires signals from a human brain, analyses them, and translates them into command signals to carry out the desired action.

"Our brain analyses the incoming sensations and codes the information about an object in different areas of the brain. It identifies any object with the help of its features, say, shape, color, size, location, orientation etc. This process of object identification is facilitated via the discrimination of individual features as well as the binding/integration of the visual features into one object," Anubha Gupta, a professor from the Department of Electronics and Communications Engineering at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) in New Delhi – and co-author of the study – told Sputnik.

The scientists conducted an experiment comparing two stages of visual processing with the help of shape-colour binding for object recognition. First, they displayed a study screen with different shapes and colours to a person. Later, with a gap of 100 milliseconds or 1500 milliseconds, they showed a test screen where either the shape-colour binding of two objects was swapped or kept the same. The subject was then asked whether the test screen had the same objects or whether the test screen had different objects.
"This task is called the change-detection task. These two-time intervals- 100ms and 1500 ms between the two screens (first study screen and then test screen) denote the two stages of visual processing in the human brain. During the time, when the person is doing this task, we captured his EEG signals by pasting sensors on his skull," Dr. Gupta said. "EEG is a test that detects abnormalities in human brain waves, or in the electrical activity of the brain."
"Our major aim in this study is to explore whether the study-test intervals in a change detection task denoting the two stages of visual processing could be accurately predicted by the analysis of EEG signals recorded during the experiment. We utilised artificial intelligence (deep learning) and hence, demonstrated its utility on the visual processing and working memory-related EEG data," she added.
'A Crucial Step In Biomedical Research'

Since patients with neurological disorders like dementia, Alzheimer's, and schizophrenia often show a cognitive decline, where the alterations in feature binding can be used as a biomarker for early detection of these disorders, it becomes very important to understand brain information processing in visual tasks.

switch to the full-screen modeexit the full-screen mode
"In the near future, BCI systems can be used in behavioural therapy to assist people with psychological disorders. Our study is a step in this direction and can be later used to design rehabilitation tools and programs for such patients using BCI tools," Dr. Gupta explained.
Currently, the team is working on EEG analysis of patients suffering from depression.

"In the near future, we will try to come up with some assisted technology-based solution using EEG signals that can support subjects suffering from neuro disorders," Snehlata Jaiswal, professor and head of the Department of Psychology at Chaudhary Charan Singh University – and study co-author – told Sputnik.

The study was published in Biomedical Signal Processing and Control, a publication of the Elsevier, and came out in its September issue.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:32 GMTIndian Scientists' Experiment May Solve Treatment Puzzles of Neurological Disorders Like Alzheimer's
04:31 GMTModi Arrives for Visit in Washington, Welcomed by Diaspora, Foreign Ministry Says
04:30 GMTDon't Do That! Shiba Inu Worried Its Cat Buddy May Get Hurt
04:15 GMTLive Updates: India Records 31,923 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours
04:09 GMTPhoto: Armored Vehicles, National Guard Appear on Texas Border Amid Abbott's 'Steel Wall' Deployment
03:58 GMTBannon Admits He Spoke With Trump About 'Killing' Biden Presidency Ahead of Deadly Capitol Riot
03:00 GMTWreckage of Disappeared An-26 Plane Found in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory - Source
02:20 GMTLavrov Holds 1st Meeting With Truss in New York Amid New UK Accusations Under Skripal Case
01:49 GMTDHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
01:30 GMTRussian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
01:00 GMTWall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike
00:45 GMT‘This Moment Demands Action’: Biden Eyes Executive Actions After Fruitless Police Reform Talks
00:26 GMTMoroccan Liberal Parties Form Coalition Government, Ousting Islamists After Decade of Rule
00:00 GMTIAEA Must Have Access to Nuclear Fuel for Australian Submarines - Iranian Envoy
YesterdayFDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots for Elderly, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTurkey Should Withdraw From Syria, End Occupation of Territories - Syrian Foreign Minister
YesterdayPentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans
YesterdayUK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
YesterdayUS Man Pleads Not Guilty to Capitol Bomb Threat After Livestreaming Police Standoff
YesterdayCroatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory