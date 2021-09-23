Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/dhs-looking-to-staff-new-gitmo-migrant-facility-with-guards-who-speak-haitian-creole-1089320180.html
DHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
DHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
In the early 90s, US Coast Guard cutters transported thousands of Haitians fleeing the coup-hit country to refugee camps based at the Guantanamo Bay Naval... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T01:49+0000
2021-09-23T01:49+0000
haiti
us-mexico border
asylum seekers
us customs and border protection (cbp)
us border
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102263/96/1022639604_0:520:5000:3333_1920x0_80_0_0_ad820b341259157a0a9ae5952d4d8b68.jpg
A recent government contract listing shows the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is preparing to move some 20 individuals to Guantanamo Bay's Migrant Operations Center (MOC) - a facility that has the capacity to properly house up to 120 people.Per the contract listing, first reported by NBC News, ICE is seeking to obtain services from a company that can maintain a roster of at least 50 unarmed custody and security personnel for the MOC. The Department of Homeland Security agency also calls for specific language requirements amongst the ranks. ICE detailed that a possible "surge event" could bring the facility's total population to up to 400 migrants. While there is a specified language requirement for security personnel, no information was provided on the migrants expected to be transferred to the MOC.The listing, published on September 17, came days before the widespread circulation of images and videos showing Haitians being chased down by US Border Patrol agents. The move has brought a bipartisan wave of condemnation and questions, ranging from US border security to possible human rights violations. Democrats with the House Oversight and Reform Committee have requested a briefing on the matter from officials with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Marsha Espinosa, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, weighed in on the development and asserted on Wednesday evening that the department "is not and will not send Haitian nationals being encountered at the southwest border to the Migrant Operations Center (MOC) in Guantanamo Bay." "The MOC has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement," the DHS spokesperson added. "The request for information (RFI) recently posted is a typical, routine first step in a contract renewal, and unrelated to the Southwest Border."Estimates suggest that some 14,000 Haitian migrants had converged along the US-Mexico border community of Del Rio, Texas, in search of a better life, with some seeking to escape violence, discrimination and find work opportunities. However, while many have opted to return to Mexico over deportation fears, reports indicate that others have chosen to stay put.The rise in Haitian migration began to bubble up shortly after US President Joe Biden undertook efforts to reverse many of his predecessors strictest immigration policies at the start of his administration.
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102263/96/1022639604_428:0:4872:3333_1920x0_80_0_0_250200f7a3fff2b707db264d9cf0a187.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, us-mexico border, asylum seekers, us customs and border protection (cbp), us border

DHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge

01:49 GMT 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Charles DharapakAs of Wednesday, US authorities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba will prohibit lawyers from bringing food to their imprisoned clients during meetings, purportedly to ensure food safety.
As of Wednesday, US authorities at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba will prohibit lawyers from bringing food to their imprisoned clients during meetings, purportedly to ensure food safety. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
In the early 90s, US Coast Guard cutters transported thousands of Haitians fleeing the coup-hit country to refugee camps based at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. At one point, the detention facility came under human rights scrutiny, and was branded an "HIV prison camp" for its quarantining of HIV+ refugees and their relatives.
A recent government contract listing shows the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is preparing to move some 20 individuals to Guantanamo Bay's Migrant Operations Center (MOC) - a facility that has the capacity to properly house up to 120 people.
Per the contract listing, first reported by NBC News, ICE is seeking to obtain services from a company that can maintain a roster of at least 50 unarmed custody and security personnel for the MOC.
The Department of Homeland Security agency also calls for specific language requirements amongst the ranks.
"At least 10% of the augmented personnel must be fluent in Spanish and Haitian Creole," the listing read.
ICE detailed that a possible "surge event" could bring the facility's total population to up to 400 migrants.
"The service provider shall be responsible to maintain on site the necessary equipment to erect temporary housing facilities for populations that exceed 120 and up to 400 migrants in a surge event," the listing read.
While there is a specified language requirement for security personnel, no information was provided on the migrants expected to be transferred to the MOC.
The listing, published on September 17, came days before the widespread circulation of images and videos showing Haitians being chased down by US Border Patrol agents.
The move has brought a bipartisan wave of condemnation and questions, ranging from US border security to possible human rights violations.
Democrats with the House Oversight and Reform Committee have requested a briefing on the matter from officials with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
"In the words of the late Chairman Elijah E. Cummings, 'We’re better than this,'" the committee wrote in a Wednesday statement. "We expect CBP to take immediate action to ensure that all migrants are treated humanely and with respect."
Marsha Espinosa, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, weighed in on the development and asserted on Wednesday evening that the department "is not and will not send Haitian nationals being encountered at the southwest border to the Migrant Operations Center (MOC) in Guantanamo Bay."
"The MOC has been used for decades to process migrants interdicted at sea for third-country resettlement," the DHS spokesperson added. "The request for information (RFI) recently posted is a typical, routine first step in a contract renewal, and unrelated to the Southwest Border."
Estimates suggest that some 14,000 Haitian migrants had converged along the US-Mexico border community of Del Rio, Texas, in search of a better life, with some seeking to escape violence, discrimination and find work opportunities. However, while many have opted to return to Mexico over deportation fears, reports indicate that others have chosen to stay put.
The rise in Haitian migration began to bubble up shortly after US President Joe Biden undertook efforts to reverse many of his predecessors strictest immigration policies at the start of his administration.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:49 GMTDHS Looks to Staff Gitmo Migrant Facility With Guards Who Speak Haitian Creole Amid US Border Surge
01:30 GMTRussian Crew Leaves Boat Pilgrim in Alaska, Will Renew World Trip Next Spring - Captain
01:00 GMTWall Street Up Broadly as Fed Signals Caution With US Stimulus Taper, Rate Hike
00:45 GMT‘This Moment Demands Action’: Biden Eyes Executive Actions After Fruitless Police Reform Talks
00:26 GMTMoroccan Liberal Parties Form Coalition Government, Ousting Islamists After Decade of Rule
00:00 GMTIAEA Must Have Access to Nuclear Fuel for Australian Submarines - Iranian Envoy
YesterdayFDA Authorizes Pfizer Booster Shots for Elderly, At-Risk Americans
YesterdayTurkey Should Withdraw From Syria, End Occupation of Territories - Syrian Foreign Minister
YesterdayPentagon Says Aware of Reports of Poor Conditions at Military Base Housing Afghans
YesterdayUK Announces Plans to Become AI Innovation Superpower Within 10 Years
YesterdayUS Man Pleads Not Guilty to Capitol Bomb Threat After Livestreaming Police Standoff
YesterdayCroatian Police Partially Solve Mystery of Lone Woman Found on Island With No Memory
Yesterday‘Earth Looks Fragile from Space:’ Jeff Bezos Pledges $1 Billion to Tackle Climate Crisis
Yesterday‘World’s Coolest Dictator’: El Salvador’s Bukele Changes Branding on Twitter Amid Protests
YesterdayCzech, Hungarian Prime Ministers Slam EU for Poor Border Protection From Illegal Migrants
Yesterday‘We’re Done With Fear’: Florida Appoints Joseph Ladapo as State’s New Surgeon General
Yesterday'Difficult Decision': Facebook Chief Technology Officer to Step Down From Post
YesterdayGrandmothers Know Best: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Mother Believes Her Grandson is a Star in the Making
YesterdayStates to Provide Cash for Each COVID Death: Modi Gov't to Top Court
YesterdayLeaks Reveal UK Equalities Minister Dismissed Colonialism, Mocked Trans People