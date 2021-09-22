Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/strong-65-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-near-coast-of-nicaragua-1089296871.html
Strong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
Strong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake near the coast of Nicaragua on Wednesday. 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T10:15+0000
2021-09-22T10:15+0000
2021-09-22T10:33+0000
earthquake
nicaragua
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147782_46:0:1996:1097_1920x0_80_0_0_e1607109937cf2596409cd81682e5938.jpg
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has hit southwest of Chinandega, Nicaragua.Its epicentre was located at the depth of 40 kilometres (24.85 miles), according to the EMSC.No tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.There has been no information about possible casualties and damage.
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/77/1078147782_289:0:1752:1097_1920x0_80_0_0_5e7ee4402ec424ef735fbfcc781fb3c7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
earthquake, nicaragua
Strong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua 10:15 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 22.09.2021)
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered a strong earthquake near the coast of Nicaragua on Wednesday.
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has hit southwest of Chinandega, Nicaragua.
Its epicentre was located at the depth of 40 kilometres (24.85 miles), according to the EMSC.
No tsunami alert has been issued following the quake.
There has been no information about possible casualties and damage.