Powerful Earthquake in Australia Damages at Least 46 Buildings
An earthquake with a magnitude which initially measured 6.0 but was later revised to 5.8 was recorded on Wednesday by the Australian State Seismological Service on the southeast coast of Australia.
At least 46 buildings in Australia have suffered varying levels of damage after the earthquake and several aftershocks on Wednesday morning, according to a local ABC news affiliate.
"Buildings have been damaged in the Mansfield township, no reports of injury at this stage," Acting Premier James Merlino said, as quoted by ABC.
James Merlino said that there are buildings damaged across the state, including in the Melbourne suburbs of Kensington, Ascot Vale, Parkdale, Prahran, Balwyn, Elsternwick, Northcote and West Melbourne.
Information about the victims of the earthquake has not yet been reported. To assess the situation, helicopters were sent to some regions.
According to reports, there were power outages in some areas.
Experts, according to the channel, have warned residents that aftershocks from the earthquake may continue for several months.
Melbourne authorities have evacuated residents of high-rise buildings in the city centre.
It is reported that the earthquake was one of the strongest to occur in Australia in many decades.
The first tremors were recorded at 9:15 a.m. local time in the area of Mansfield located 200 km northeast of Melbourne. Later shocks were also recorded 150 km south of the Thompson Dam, 180 km east of Melbourne and near the village of Thredbo, 22 km south of Canberra.