Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma in Canary Islands

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/pakistan-wants-to-help-train-afghan-security-forces-ambassador-says-1089295391.html
Pakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says
Pakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Pakistan wants to help Afghanistan in its efforts to boost security as soon as the militant-run interim government has consolidated... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T08:59+0000
2021-09-22T08:59+0000
pakistan
afghanistan
security forces
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105559/48/1055594801_0:148:2817:1732_1920x0_80_0_0_01e23d5ac6fc043f97048c95d315e3d8.jpg
"We definitely want to work with Afghanistan and Afghan government for training the security forces, for the capacity building of the forces," Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in an interview.The neighbours share a 1,600 mile-long border. The diplomat said the movement of armed groups in the border area created security and terrorism challenges that require Pakistan and Afghanistan to act together.Mansoor Ahmad Khan added that any assistance to Afghanistan would be tailored to the needs and aspirations of its future government.Pakistan has not recognized the caretaker government formed by the Taliban* weeks after the latter overran Kabul in mid-August. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that it needed to become more proactive and live up to its promises.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
pakistan
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105559/48/1055594801_154:0:2661:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_bb362fd6f655af77464e129ce572e9b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, afghanistan, security forces

Pakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says

08:59 GMT 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mohammad SajjadA Pakistan army soldier stands guard in the Pakistani tribal area of Khyber near the Torkham border post between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
A Pakistan army soldier stands guard in the Pakistani tribal area of Khyber near the Torkham border post between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 15, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Mohammad Sajjad
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Pakistan wants to help Afghanistan in its efforts to boost security as soon as the militant-run interim government has consolidated its power, the Pakistani ambassador to the country said.
"We definitely want to work with Afghanistan and Afghan government for training the security forces, for the capacity building of the forces," Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in an interview.
The neighbours share a 1,600 mile-long border. The diplomat said the movement of armed groups in the border area created security and terrorism challenges that require Pakistan and Afghanistan to act together.
"We have been engaged with the previous government and we would like to strengthen our engagement with the incoming government in Afghanistan in security and counterterrorism areas," he said.
Mansoor Ahmad Khan added that any assistance to Afghanistan would be tailored to the needs and aspirations of its future government.
"At the moment the Afghan government is busy with consolidating its institutional structure and once it is through with this phase we definitely want to get engaged with them because it is important for peace and stability in both our countries," the ambassador said.
Pakistan has not recognized the caretaker government formed by the Taliban* weeks after the latter overran Kabul in mid-August. Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that it needed to become more proactive and live up to its promises.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says
08:52 GMTMadhya Pradesh Couple, Young Girl Forced to Dance With Bike Tyres Around Their Necks For Elopement
08:52 GMT2,500 Rhino Horns Torched in Indian State of Assam to Convey Anti-Poaching Message
08:23 GMTNo More Coal-Fired Plants Built by China Abroad, Xi Jinping Announces
08:22 GMTUkraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir
08:07 GMTVolcano Continues to Erupt on La Palma in Canary Islands
08:03 GMTIran Offers India Joint Commission on Afghanistan, Wants 'Preferential' Trade Pact to Be Finalised
08:00 GMTSenior US Army Official Says Russia ‘Primary Military Threat to Homeland’
07:59 GMTIndia's Modi Calls His Visit to US Opportunity to Strengthen Ties Between Countries
07:47 GMTMoscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says
07:40 GMT'Thousands' of Haitian Migrants Reportedly Released in US, Undercutting Biden Admin's Expulsion Vows
07:35 GMTIndia: Traders in BJP Stronghold Go on Strike as Big Retailers Enter Jammu and Kashmir
07:08 GMTBoris Johnson Calls Joe Biden a 'Living Deity'
07:00 GMTManager, Not Players, Is the Difference at the Top of Premier League
06:54 GMTPortugal Wants to Cooperate With Russia on Economic Crises, COVID-19, Refugees, President Says
06:53 GMTFinland's Burglaries Drop 40 Percent Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
06:41 GMTNumber of People Injured in Russia's Perm University Shooting Climbs to 43, Health Ministry Says
06:30 GMTUN Chief Guterres Got Letter From Taliban Requesting to Join 76th Session of General Assembly
06:27 GMTEgypt Condemns Failed Coup Attempt in Sudan, Backs Transitional Government