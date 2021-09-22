Man Accused of Plotting to ‘Topple UK Government’ to Stop ‘Communist System’ Faces Trial in 2022

A man accused of expressing an intention to "topple the government" in a chat on the encrypted Telegram app has been told he will go on trial next summer.Oliver Lewin, 37, is accused of preparing terrorist acts, namely an attack on "vital national infrastructure."At a previous hearing the prosecutor claimed Lewin had talked of removing the government to prevent the “emergence of a Chinese communist system” in the UK and was of the “belief that an apocalyptic event will occur” in the autumn of 2021.Lewin, from Coalville in Leicestershire, appeared on a video link from prison at a preparatory hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Wednesday, 22 September.At a previous hearing prosecutor James Cable said Lewin had bought equipment and tools, built several "hide-outs" in woodland and tried to recruit others to his group.Mr Cable said police found a list on Lewin of various media, transport, power and communications networks in the UK.Lewin, who wore a grey t-shirt, was not asked to enter a plea and the case was adjourned until later this year.The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, said the earliest possible date for the trial was 1 August 2022 and the venue would be Birmingham Crown Court.
