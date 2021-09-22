Kremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit

Moscow "regrets" the Turkish president's comments about Crimea's so-called "annexation," particularly on the eve of his planned 29 September summit with the Russian president in Sochi, Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night, Erdogan indicated that Ankara does not recognize Crimea's return to Russia, and demanded new efforts to "protect" the peninsula's Tatar minority."We consider it important to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including the territory of Crimea, the annexation of which we do not recognize. We need to make more efforts to protect the rights of Crimean Tatars," Erdogan said.
Charlie McD
Rabid erdodog!
2
amir housin Masomy
The whole of Ukraine must return to its homeland....
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned the importance of "preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity", including "annexed" Crimea. The peninsula's residents held a referendum in March 2014 in the aftermath of a coup in Kiev to secede from Ukraine and rejoin Russia.
Moscow "regrets" the Turkish president's comments about Crimea's so-called "annexation," particularly on the eve of his planned 29 September summit with the Russian president in Sochi, Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"Of course we consider ourselves the addressees of these remarks; this is how we perceive them. We naturally regret that such statements are being made now, during preparations for the Turkish president's visit to the Russian Federation," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
In his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night, Erdogan indicated that Ankara does not recognize Crimea's return to Russia, and demanded new efforts to "protect" the peninsula's Tatar minority.
"We consider it important to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including the territory of Crimea, the annexation of which we do not recognize. We need to make more efforts to protect the rights of Crimean Tatars," Erdogan said.