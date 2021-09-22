Registration was successful!
'Difficult Decision': Facebook Chief Technology Officer to Step Down From Post
Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said Wednesday he intended to transition to a minor, part-time role in the social media giant.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Schroepfer made Facebook aware of his decision on Monday. However, he announced it publicly on Wednesday on his profile on the social media site.Saying he would become the company's first Senior Fellow sometime next year, Schroepfer said the move would give him more time to spend with his family and to focus on philanthropic efforts.Andrew Bozworth, currently head of Facebook's technology division, will replace him in the role.Schroepfer has been with Facebook for 13 years, during which time he oversaw creation of its augmented reality program, the AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020.
technology, facebook

21:07 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 21:30 GMT 22.09.2021)
Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said Wednesday he intended to transition to a minor, part-time role in the social media giant.
According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Schroepfer made Facebook aware of his decision on Monday. However, he announced it publicly on Wednesday on his profile on the social media site.
Saying he would become the company's first Senior Fellow sometime next year, Schroepfer said the move would give him more time to spend with his family and to focus on philanthropic efforts.
Andrew Bozworth, currently head of Facebook's technology division, will replace him in the role.
Schroepfer has been with Facebook for 13 years, during which time he oversaw creation of its augmented reality program, the AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020.
