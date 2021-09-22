Czech, Hungarian Prime Ministers Slam EU for Poor Border Protection From Illegal Migrants

On Wednesday, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrived in Hungary for an official two-day visit. Babis and his Hungarian counterpart, Viktor Orban, visited an area near the Hungarian-Serbian border.The Hungarian prime minister noted that the bloc had dragged for too long the process of admission of Serbia and other Balkan countries."The border protection should begin not here [in Hungary], but at the borders of those European countries that are located further south," Orban said.Babis agreed with his Hungarian counterpart and reiterated that his country was not ready to receive illegal migrants.Orban also addressed Babis with a request to send 50 Czech policemen to Hungary to strengthen the border protection."Mr Prime Minister [Orban] asked me to allocate 50 policemen for aid to Hungarian border guards to protect the southern border from illegal migrants. The same happened in 2015, during the migration crisis in Europe. I will propose it to our government for approval," Babis told reporters.In late August, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto described the developments in Afghanistan as a threat to his country, as Afghan refugees might get in Hungary through Turkey or Western Balkans. Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek also said that Prague was not happy about Afghan migrants coming to Europe and expressed readiness to resolve the issues related to refugees to curb migration flows.
What border protection? All they did was encouraged them to come, especially with the Mediterranean ferry service and all the freebies EU was giving out to them.
