World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

Traffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
Traffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
The traffic from the A9 Bavarian highway at the Hilpolstein and Greding connection points has been blocked on Tuesday due to a reported armed man in a bus... 21.09.2021
The traffic from the A9 Bavarian highway at the Hilpolstein and Greding connection points has been blocked on Tuesday due to a reported armed man in a bus, according to a statement from police.Some reports claim that the criminal has taken hostages.According to Tag24 newsoutlet, the deiver of the bus is currently trying to calm the offender. All passenger were later said to be escorted out from the vehicle with the driver remaining the only person, locked with the criminal.
germany

Traffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports

19:25 GMT 21.09.2021 (Updated: 19:38 GMT 21.09.2021)
Being updated
The traffic from the A9 Bavarian highway at the Hilpolstein and Greding connection points has been blocked on Tuesday due to a reported armed man in a bus, according to a statement from police.
Some reports claim that the criminal has taken hostages.
According to Tag24 newsoutlet, the deiver of the bus is currently trying to calm the offender. All passenger were later said to be escorted out from the vehicle with the driver remaining the only person, locked with the criminal.
© 2021 Sputnik.
