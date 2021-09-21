Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Volcano Continues to Erupt on Spanish Island of La Palma

Situation in Khartoum, Sudan Following Thwarted Coup Attempt
Two years ago, President Omar al-Bashir, the country's long-term ruler, was removed from office and placed under house arrest by the Sudanese military, after... 21.09.2021
Live from Khartoum as the Sudanese Armed Forces revealed on Tuesday that they had thwarted an attempted military coup in the country. According to a source in the Cabinet of Ministers of Sudan, all the military who had staged the coup were being detained, and an investigation was launched against them.According to initial reports, the alleged plotters had tried to take over a state media building, but the government took measures to contain the situation, with later reports suggesting that at least 40 rebel officers had been detained. According to Al Jazeera, it's possible that the coup attempt had been plotted by members of the government of deposed ex-president Omar al-BashirFollow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Situation in Khartoum, Sudan Following Thwarted Coup Attempt

10:25 GMT 21.09.2021
Two years ago, President Omar al-Bashir, the country's long-term ruler, was removed from office and placed under house arrest by the Sudanese military, after almost four months of street demonstrations calling for his resignation.
Live from Khartoum as the Sudanese Armed Forces revealed on Tuesday that they had thwarted an attempted military coup in the country. According to a source in the Cabinet of Ministers of Sudan, all the military who had staged the coup were being detained, and an investigation was launched against them.
According to initial reports, the alleged plotters had tried to take over a state media building, but the government took measures to contain the situation, with later reports suggesting that at least 40 rebel officers had been detained.
According to Al Jazeera, it's possible that the coup attempt had been plotted by members of the government of deposed ex-president Omar al-Bashir
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
