Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/pro-reunification-candidate-chang-ya-chung-edges-ahead-as-chairman-election-in-taiwans-kmt-nears-1089283979.html
Pro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
Pro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
A candidate for leader of the Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang (KMT), who supports peace talks with mainland China has pulled ahead in the polls just... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T23:22+0000
2021-09-21T23:22+0000
china
kuomintang
chairman
taiwan
taiwan strait
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089283954_0:0:1667:938_1920x0_80_0_0_0d68ec1e620d57c31cf1b1362c91ef03.png
According to recent polls cited by the South China Morning Post on Monday, Chang Ya-chung is the most likely of four candidates to win the KMT chairman election. The 66-year-old, who heads a non-governmental organization named after Chinese republican hero and KMT founder Sun Yat-Sen, has pulled ahead after a televised debate earlier this month in which he unapologetically defended cross-strait peace with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).Chang reportedly emphasized Taiwan’s Chinese identity during the debate, urging that the KMT should return to its foundational principles and saying that both recent party leaders, as well as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had led the country astray, according to New Bloom.Chang further elaborated on his position on Tuesday, releasing a seven-point statement he said would “arouse the party spirit” and revitalize its success, which has waned in recent years and reduced the party’s membership to just 375,000.According to the SCMP, Chang’s performance won over much of the party’s “deep blue” membership, or older members who hope for reconciliation with the PRC instead of independence and who form a majority of the party. However, polls cited by Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that just 8% of the island’s population support reconciliation.Taiwan, which is formally named the Republic of China (ROC), is all that remains of the republican government that ruled China from the collapse of the monarchy in 1912 to the victory of the communist revolution in 1949. However, Taipei has never conceded victory to the Communist Party of China or recognized the PRC’s legitimacy, continuing to claim it is the sole legitimate representative of the Chinese people.Chang’s rivals include incumbent Johnny Chiang, a member of parliament who favored balancing cross-strait cooperation with a strong relationship with Washington; Cho Po-yuan, a former magistrate from Changhua County who urged a return to the 1992 Consensus between Taipei and Beijing and who said he would invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the island; and Eric Chu Li-lian, the mayor of New Taipei and a former party chair. Chu called for strengthening ties with the US and reopening the KMT office in Washington, but didn’t dismiss the importance of cross-strait relations.One poll, conducted Tuesday by Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily, found that Chang had a narrow lead over Chu with 37.5% support compared to 37.3%, with Chiang coming in third with 24% support and Cho in fourth with just 0.9%. Another conducted by TBVS cable news network last week had the four candidates in the same ranking, but with a slightly different spread of support.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089283954_227:0:1560:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_4ee0819b43eb722a886cf1dca1e972d9.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, kuomintang, chairman, taiwan, taiwan strait

Pro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears

23:22 GMT 21.09.2021
© Global TimesChang Ya-chung, head of the Sun Yat-sen School for the Chinese Nationalist Party
Chang Ya-chung, head of the Sun Yat-sen School for the Chinese Nationalist Party - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© Global Times
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
A candidate for leader of the Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang (KMT), who supports peace talks with mainland China has pulled ahead in the polls just days before party elections are to be held, meaning one of Taiwan’s two major parties could soon be chaired by a pro-unification figure.
According to recent polls cited by the South China Morning Post on Monday, Chang Ya-chung is the most likely of four candidates to win the KMT chairman election. The 66-year-old, who heads a non-governmental organization named after Chinese republican hero and KMT founder Sun Yat-Sen, has pulled ahead after a televised debate earlier this month in which he unapologetically defended cross-strait peace with the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
Chang reportedly emphasized Taiwan’s Chinese identity during the debate, urging that the KMT should return to its foundational principles and saying that both recent party leaders, as well as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had led the country astray, according to New Bloom.
He urged that rather than follow a policy of closer association with the United States or independence, as DPP leader and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen has done since 2016, or as some of his rival candidates have suggested, he would look to end hostilities across the Taiwan Strait. Before seeking eventual reunification, Chang would look for cooperation opportunities in other areas, as he did earlier this year, when he championed an ultimately unsuccessful effort to import 10 million Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.
Chang further elaborated on his position on Tuesday, releasing a seven-point statement he said would “arouse the party spirit” and revitalize its success, which has waned in recent years and reduced the party’s membership to just 375,000.
According to the SCMP, Chang’s performance won over much of the party’s “deep blue” membership, or older members who hope for reconciliation with the PRC instead of independence and who form a majority of the party. However, polls cited by Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that just 8% of the island’s population support reconciliation.
Taiwan, which is formally named the Republic of China (ROC), is all that remains of the republican government that ruled China from the collapse of the monarchy in 1912 to the victory of the communist revolution in 1949. However, Taipei has never conceded victory to the Communist Party of China or recognized the PRC’s legitimacy, continuing to claim it is the sole legitimate representative of the Chinese people.
The PRC government in Beijing believes the same about itself, and sees Taiwan as a Chinese province in rebellion against its rule, supported by foreign powers like the United States that are intervening in Chinese internal affairs. As US support for Taiwan has increased in recent years, Xi has redoubled commitment to reunification, saying last month that "resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the CPC.” By contrast, his administration has made clear that a declaration of independence by Taipei will mean war.
Chang’s rivals include incumbent Johnny Chiang, a member of parliament who favored balancing cross-strait cooperation with a strong relationship with Washington; Cho Po-yuan, a former magistrate from Changhua County who urged a return to the 1992 Consensus between Taipei and Beijing and who said he would invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the island; and Eric Chu Li-lian, the mayor of New Taipei and a former party chair. Chu called for strengthening ties with the US and reopening the KMT office in Washington, but didn’t dismiss the importance of cross-strait relations.
One poll, conducted Tuesday by Taiwanese news outlet Apple Daily, found that Chang had a narrow lead over Chu with 37.5% support compared to 37.3%, with Chiang coming in third with 24% support and Cho in fourth with just 0.9%. Another conducted by TBVS cable news network last week had the four candidates in the same ranking, but with a slightly different spread of support.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
YesterdayVideos: 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southeastern Australia
YesterdayPro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
YesterdayTexas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated
YesterdayUber’s Business Model Faces Threat After Legal Setback Across Europe
YesterdayUS Lawsuit Challenges Alliance of 2 Airlines for Stifling Competition
YesterdayTaliban Say No Al-Qaeda Members Present in Afghanistan
YesterdayJoe Biden Faces Backlash Over Inept UN Speech
YesterdayUS Democrats Strike Down $1Bln in Israel Defense Aid to Keep US Govt Running, Reports Say
YesterdayPope Jokes ‘Some People Wanted Him Dead’ While He Was Undergoing Surgery, Reports Say
YesterdayNo American Dream for Haitians
YesterdayBoris Johnson Contradicts Joe Biden With Claim of Intelligence That Taliban Could Take Kabul
YesterdayPelosi Accuses GOP of ‘Trying to Force First-Ever US Default’ by Opposing Limit Suspension Bill
YesterdayFamily Lawyer Confirms Human Remains Found in Wyoming Belong to Gabby Petito
YesterdayFrench President Macron's Health Pass QR-Code Leaked to Internet - Reports
YesterdayThe US Space Force’s Oldest Adversary, Social Media, Roasts Their New Uniforms
YesterdayTraffic on Motorway in German Bavaria Halted Due to Armed Hostage-Taking Situation - Reports
YesterdayJoe Biden, DHS Chief Upset by 'Horrible' Videos of Border Patrol Dealing With Haitian Migrants
YesterdayBiden Believes Footage From US-Mexico Border ‘Horrific’ and Supports Probe
YesterdaySoldiers Killed in Galwan Valley Clash With India Now Part of Patriotism Lessons for Kids in China
Yesterday‘An Unpredictable Ally’: Does the AUKUS Pact Undermine the Quad's Significance?