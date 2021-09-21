Palestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says

"Of course we are ready," al Maliki said when asked if the Palestinian Authority was ready to resume peace talks with Israel. "Is it possible? Well, it depends on the willingness on the other side. What we have heard so far from the Israeli leaders, [they] have shown they are not ready and they are not willing."
mandrake
What kind of defaitism is that from a palestine spokesperson. The one and only way forward is to send the jews into their everlasting diaspora 2.0 and palestine returned to the rightful inhabitants of palestine - the palestinians! The jews have never ever had any right to palestine but their overwhelming urge to steal and murder
0
mandrake
is hard to fight snd thus the world’s worst criminals are occupying palestine. In moronistan they would have been sentenced to death long ago but since moronistan is corrupted by the jews, nothing will ever be avhievedbfrom that place!
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki said on Tuesday.
"Of course we are ready," al Maliki said when asked if the Palestinian Authority was ready to resume peace talks with Israel. "Is it possible? Well, it depends on the willingness on the other side. What we have heard so far from the Israeli leaders, [they] have shown they are not ready and they are not willing."
What kind of defaitism is that from a palestine spokesperson. The one and only way forward is to send the jews into their everlasting diaspora 2.0 and palestine returned to the rightful inhabitants of palestine - the palestinians! The jews have never ever had any right to palestine but their overwhelming urge to steal and murder
is hard to fight snd thus the world’s worst criminals are occupying palestine. In moronistan they would have been sentenced to death long ago but since moronistan is corrupted by the jews, nothing will ever be avhievedbfrom that place!