Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: World Leaders Participate in First Day of 76th UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210921/palestinians-ready-to-renew-talks-with-israel-if-they-show-readiness-foreign-minister-says-1089276783.html
Palestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
Palestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership... 21.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-21T16:35+0000
2021-09-21T16:35+0000
israel
talks
palestinian authority
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102407/53/1024075379_0:90:2883:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_d0cdea3be6285225725514c9ea8a6dfd.jpg
"Of course we are ready," al Maliki said when asked if the Palestinian Authority was ready to resume peace talks with Israel. "Is it possible? Well, it depends on the willingness on the other side. What we have heard so far from the Israeli leaders, [they] have shown they are not ready and they are not willing."
What kind of defaitism is that from a palestine spokesperson. The one and only way forward is to send the jews into their everlasting diaspora 2.0 and palestine returned to the rightful inhabitants of palestine - the palestinians! The jews have never ever had any right to palestine but their overwhelming urge to steal and murder
0
is hard to fight snd thus the world’s worst criminals are occupying palestine. In moronistan they would have been sentenced to death long ago but since moronistan is corrupted by the jews, nothing will ever be avhievedbfrom that place!
0
2
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102407/53/1024075379_145:0:2876:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa46badb50e123697c84d520ccb1bd52.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, talks, palestinian authority

Palestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says

16:35 GMT 21.09.2021
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the photo bankRiyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority
Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of the Palestinian National Authority - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The Palestinians are ready to resume peace talks with Israel but have yet to see a willingness from the latter's new leadership, Palestinian National Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki said on Tuesday.
"Of course we are ready," al Maliki said when asked if the Palestinian Authority was ready to resume peace talks with Israel. "Is it possible? Well, it depends on the willingness on the other side. What we have heard so far from the Israeli leaders, [they] have shown they are not ready and they are not willing."
200101
Discuss
Popular comments
What kind of defaitism is that from a palestine spokesperson. The one and only way forward is to send the jews into their everlasting diaspora 2.0 and palestine returned to the rightful inhabitants of palestine - the palestinians! The jews have never ever had any right to palestine but their overwhelming urge to steal and murder
mmandrake
21 September, 20:22 GMT
000000
is hard to fight snd thus the world’s worst criminals are occupying palestine. In moronistan they would have been sentenced to death long ago but since moronistan is corrupted by the jews, nothing will ever be avhievedbfrom that place!
mmandrake
21 September, 20:24 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:49 GMTUS Hegemony Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
17:24 GMTUSAF Reveals It Has Five New B-21 Strat Bombers in Production, Not Two as Originally Reported
17:07 GMTAncient Pyramid Made From Volcanic Ash Likely Built to 'Calm Earth’s Anger,' Media Says
17:00 GMTDozens Protest Outside UN Headquarters Against US Global Military Engagements
16:43 GMTUS House Democrats Introduce Legislation to Prevent Presidential Abuses
16:35 GMTPalestinians Ready to Renew Talks With Israel If They Show Readiness, Foreign Minister Says
16:31 GMTRussian Embassy in UK Slams Scotland Yard's Approach to Fact-Finding in Skripal Case
16:30 GMTWhat's Going On? Dog Looks Terrified as It Hears People Quarrelling
16:29 GMTSpanish Press Slams Barcelona After Spanish Giants Fail to Beat Minnows Granada in La Liga
16:26 GMTUS Suddenly ‘Concerned’ About Shortages of Gas in Europe After Spending Years Fighting Nord Stream 2
16:06 GMTAUKUS Will Not Have Any Impact on Quad, Says Indian Foreign Secretary Ahead of Leaders' Summit
16:02 GMTUS Space Force Commander Claims Russia Has Armed Satellite in Orbit to Destroy US Assets
15:54 GMTLust For Money, Not Sex Game, Killed British Heiress, Swiss Court Has Heard
15:40 GMTUS Sanctions Russia-Based Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform SUEX OTC
15:29 GMTMessi to Miss PSG's Next Game Against Metz as Club Confirms Argentine's Knee Injury
15:20 GMTScientists Developing Versatile ‘Nano Couriers’ for Future Medicine
14:56 GMT'To Ban or Not to Ban': US Agencies Reportedly Split on Whether to Blacklist Huawei's Spinoff
14:28 GMTSotheby's to Hold First-Ever Art Sale Show in Post-Soviet Russia
14:19 GMTSpanish Island of La Palma's Airport Operating Normally Amid Volcano Eruption
14:11 GMTAt UN, Biden Boasts About 'Era of Relentless Diplomacy', Calls Military Power 'Tool of Last Resort'