Live Updates: India Reports 26,115 New COVID-19 Cases
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.699 million and over 229 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's...
Healthcare workers carry COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, to inoculate villagers during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India Reports 26,115 New COVID-19 Cases

04:26 GMT 21.09.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.699 million and over 229 million cases have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The US, India, and Brazil remain the nations worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States has confirmed more than 42.2 million infections and 676,059 deaths.
India has registered 33.47 million coronavirus cases and 445,133 fatalities.
Brazil has logged 21.2 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - more than 590,955.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:41 GMT 21.09.2021
Ukraine Logs 5,159 New COVID-19 Cases
04:29 GMT 21.09.2021
Germany Registers 4,664 New Coronavirus Cases
04:27 GMT 21.09.2021
India Reports 26,115 New COVID-19 Cases
