Kremlin Says ECHR Claims of Russia's Responsibility for Litvinenko's Death Are 'Unfounded'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov qualified as unfounded the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)'s claims about Russia's responsibility for the death of ex-security officer Alexander Litvinenko and emphasized that the Kremlin is not ready to listen to such decisions.
"The ECHR is unlikely to have authority or technological capabilities to have information on the matter. You know that there are still no results of this investigation available, so making such statements is at least unfounded. We are not ready to listen to such decisions," Peskov said at a briefing.
In its ruling issued earlier on Tuesday, the ECHR accused the Russian government of failing to conduct an effective internal investigation, and awarded 100,000 euros ($117,328) in compensation for moral damage to Litvinenko's widow.