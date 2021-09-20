Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/live-updates-uk-pm-johnson-to-push-joe-biden-to-lift-covid-19-travel-ban-with-us-1089224130.html
Live Updates: UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.691 million and over 228.5 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
infection, pandemic, death toll, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Motiar Rahman, a villager, receives a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, during a door-to-door vaccination and testing drive at Uttar Batora Island in Howrah district in West Bengal state, India, June 21, 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US

04:34 GMT 20.09.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.691 million and over 228.5 million cases of the infection have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The US, India, and Brazil remain the nations worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States has confirmed more than 42 million infections and 673,763 deaths.
India has registered 33.41 million coronavirus cases and 444,838 fatalities.
Brazil has logged almost 21.2 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - more than 590,752.
05:23 GMT 20.09.2021
Ukraine Detects 2,265 New COVID-19 Cases
04:40 GMT 20.09.2021
New Zealand Eases COVID-19 Restrictions in Auckland
Auckland will move to alert level 3 from alert level 4 starting midnight on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
Schools and offices will remain closed but businesses will be able to operate contactless services.
04:37 GMT 20.09.2021
UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will push US President Joe Biden to reopen borders, change COVID-19 travel rules, and let UK citizens fly to the US at the meeting at the White House, according to The Telegraph.
The travel ban was introduced by Donald Trump in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
