Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/lawyer-for-trump-organizations-ex-cfo-has-strong-reason-to-believe-more-indictments-incoming-1089248253.html
Lawyer for Trump Organization’s Ex-CFO Has ‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Looming
Lawyer for Trump Organization’s Ex-CFO Has ‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Looming
In July, Allen Weisselberg, the now ex-financial officer of the former president’s business empire, was indicted on over a dozen counts of alleged financial... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T17:44+0000
2021-09-20T18:14+0000
court
indictment
trump organization
allen weisselberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083287335_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e580d999e75b0df971cb6cf1a1f01f9.jpg
Allen Weisselberg lawyer Bryan Skarlatos has told a judge that he suspects that new indictments may be in the pipeline in the New York prosecutor’s investigation into his business dealings.Skarlatos appeared in court alongside Weisselberg, the former Trump CFO who is facing 15 criminal counts, including grand larceny, as part of an alleged “sweeping and audacious” 15-year tax evasion scheme going back to the year 2005 which allegedly saw the official collect some $1.7 million in untaxed income in the form of perks such as luxury cars, private school tuition, and rent.The former CFO’s lawyer asked the judge to provide the defence with more time to prepare its case, indicating that it is still reviewing millions of pages of documents.In Monday’s hearing, Skarlatos emphasised that his client was “separate from the Trump Organization” and was “the only individual here whose liberty is at stake.”Weisselberg’s former employer, the Trump Organization, formally terminated him as chief financial officer in mid-July.The lawyer also indicated that he was “concerned” that his client may “become collateral damage in a larger fight between the Trump Organization and the DA’s office".Monday’s appearance in court by Weisselberg was his second since his 1 July arraignment. The 74-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges in the earlier hearing.Trump Cries ‘Witch Hunt’The Trump family, including Donald Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump, have accused District Attorney Cyrus Vance of joining other Democrats in engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt” against the former president aimed at clipping his wings should he run again in 2024.Vance, the son of former Jimmy Carter Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance Sr, subpoenaed eight years worth of Trump’s personal and business records in August 2019, with the records handed over to his office in February 2021 after a lengthy court battle which went to the Supreme Court.Trump brought up the criminal investigation against his business empire on Sunday in a Telegram rant, calling Vance’s investigation a “fake ‘bulls*hit’” sideshow run by people allied to Hillary Clinton and ‘Never Trumpers’.“Over three million pages of documents have been examined by them (a record fishing expedition!), Never Trumper lawyers and law firms are used by the DA and AG to ‘Get Trump’, in their prosecutorial misconduct Witch Hunt, anti-Trump political campaigns are viciously waged by them to get elected – and they have NOTHING! Murder and all forms of crime are ‘through the roof’ in New York, and their focus is on ‘Trump’, despite numerous other political investigations that went nowhere,” the former president grumbled.
https://sputniknews.com/20210702/this-is-banana-republic-stuff-trump-sons-react-to-tax-fraud-indictments-against-fathers-company-1083293144.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083287335_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f62fac49f23dc235ec296b518aebb57c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
court, indictment, trump organization, allen weisselberg

Lawyer for Trump Organization’s Ex-CFO Has ‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Looming

17:44 GMT 20.09.2021 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 20.09.2021)
© ANDREW KELLYTrump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is escorted as he attends his arraignment hearing in the New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is escorted as he attends his arraignment hearing in the New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
In July, Allen Weisselberg, the now ex-financial officer of the former president’s business empire, was indicted on over a dozen counts of alleged financial crimes ranging from falsification of records to tax fraud. Donald Trump dismissed the charges against Weisselberg as just another component of the Democrats’ so-called “witch hunt” against him.
Allen Weisselberg lawyer Bryan Skarlatos has told a judge that he suspects that new indictments may be in the pipeline in the New York prosecutor’s investigation into his business dealings.

“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Skarlatos said, speaking on Monday in a pre-trial hearing before the New York State Supreme Court.

Skarlatos appeared in court alongside Weisselberg, the former Trump CFO who is facing 15 criminal counts, including grand larceny, as part of an alleged “sweeping and audacious” 15-year tax evasion scheme going back to the year 2005 which allegedly saw the official collect some $1.7 million in untaxed income in the form of perks such as luxury cars, private school tuition, and rent.
The former CFO’s lawyer asked the judge to provide the defence with more time to prepare its case, indicating that it is still reviewing millions of pages of documents.
In Monday’s hearing, Skarlatos emphasised that his client was “separate from the Trump Organization” and was “the only individual here whose liberty is at stake.”
Weisselberg’s former employer, the Trump Organization, formally terminated him as chief financial officer in mid-July.
The lawyer also indicated that he was “concerned” that his client may “become collateral damage in a larger fight between the Trump Organization and the DA’s office".
Monday’s appearance in court by Weisselberg was his second since his 1 July arraignment. The 74-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges in the earlier hearing.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan ruled that Weisselberg will next be due in court in July 2022, by which time both sides are expected to file their motions and responses, with a trial date expected to be set for August or September next year.

Trump Cries ‘Witch Hunt’
The Trump family, including Donald Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump, have accused District Attorney Cyrus Vance of joining other Democrats in engaging in a politically motivated “witch hunt” against the former president aimed at clipping his wings should he run again in 2024.
Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump visit locals in Doonbeg town - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2021
‘This is Banana Republic Stuff’: Trump Sons React to Tax Fraud Indictments Against Father’s Company
2 July, 13:56 GMT
Vance, the son of former Jimmy Carter Secretary of State, Cyrus Vance Sr, subpoenaed eight years worth of Trump’s personal and business records in August 2019, with the records handed over to his office in February 2021 after a lengthy court battle which went to the Supreme Court.
Trump brought up the criminal investigation against his business empire on Sunday in a Telegram rant, calling Vance’s investigation a “fake ‘bulls*hit’” sideshow run by people allied to Hillary Clinton and ‘Never Trumpers’.
“Over three million pages of documents have been examined by them (a record fishing expedition!), Never Trumper lawyers and law firms are used by the DA and AG to ‘Get Trump’, in their prosecutorial misconduct Witch Hunt, anti-Trump political campaigns are viciously waged by them to get elected – and they have NOTHING! Murder and all forms of crime are ‘through the roof’ in New York, and their focus is on ‘Trump’, despite numerous other political investigations that went nowhere,” the former president grumbled.
1800000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTBritain’s Former Ambassador to NATO Warns AUKUS Sub Deal Could Sink Alliance
18:55 GMT'Not Premeditated': New Book Reportedly Reveals How Biden Explained His 'Killer' Remark to Putin
18:50 GMTTwitter Down for Users Worldwide
18:46 GMTUN Refugees Chief Says Global Community Must Avoid Afghanistan's ‘Implosion’
18:46 GMTUS Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria
18:44 GMTBiden to Hold Call With French President in 'Coming Days'
18:39 GMTJapan Wants Quad Navies to Hold Malabar Naval Drills in South China Sea
18:30 GMTUS Sanctions 7 Central American Officials Over Alleged Corruption
18:24 GMTUS Treasury Chief Warns ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Will Befall America If Debt Ceiling Deal Not Reached
18:09 GMTPicasso’s Daughter Donates 9 Heirlooms in Tax Arrangement With France
18:01 GMT'F**k Off, Leave Me Be Please': Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield Annoyed With Pic-Taking Fans
17:56 GMT'Booby' Prize: XR's Topless Protester Goes Bust to Raise Funds on OnlyFans
17:51 GMTPorn Case: Businessman Raj Kundra Granted Bail After 2 Months of Arrest
17:47 GMTKosovo Police Reportedly Use Tear Gas Against Serbian Protesters
17:44 GMTLawyer for Trump Organization’s Ex-CFO Has ‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Looming
17:36 GMTMystery Death: Noted Hindu Seer Found 'Hanging Inside Monastery' in India
17:23 GMTFans Slam PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino as Lionel Messi's Reaction to Being Subbed Goes Viral
17:16 GMTWoman Spots 4Ft-Long Crocodile on the Loose in a Yorkshire Garden
17:14 GMTUN Chief Calls for Decisive Action to Avert 'Climate Catastrophe' Ahead of Glasgow Summit
17:08 GMT'Multiple Injuries' Reported in Shooting at Virginia High School