In Sign of Normalization, Syria’s Defence Minister Visits Jordan to Discuss Border Security

Syrian-Jordanian relations collapsed in the early 2010s following the so-called ‘Arab Spring’ protests, which culminated a foreign-sponsored conflict breaking... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International

Syrian Defence Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub visited Jordan on Sunday, meeting with Jordanian Army chief Yousef Huneiti to discuss a range of issues, including border security, counterterrorism and drug smuggling, local media have reported.A Syrian Arab News Agency report on the visit said that Huneiti initiated the contact by inviting Ayyoub, with the Syrian commander said to have been accompanied by a number of senior officers during the trip.Ayyoub’s visit was the first of its kind since the war in Syria broke out in 2011, and followed the Syrian Army’s recent offensives to take back the last terrorist strongholds in Daraa province – which borders on Jordan. Syrian forces liberated the vast majority of province in a series of large-scale offensives in 2018, restoring control over much of the frontier with the kingdom, as well as the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.Last month, in an agreement secured with Russia’s mediation, some 430 militants laid down their arms in Daraa and were evacuated to Idlib after agreeing to a truce with government forces. The agreement followed warnings by the army to stage an all-out assault on remaining territories under the militants’ control.Jordan spent years supporting so-called ‘moderate rebel’ forces in Syria after war broke out in 2011, with Damascus accusing Amman of allowing extremists, including Daesh (ISIS)* terrorists, to use the country as a transit point. Jordan also served as the base of operations for Operation Timber Sycamore, the clandestine multi-billion dollar CIA mission coordinated with the White House through then-vice president Joe Biden to finance militants and provide them with advanced weapons. The existence of the programme was revealed in 2016. Donald Trump closed it down shortly after stepping into office in 2017, in part due to the programme’s perceived ineffectiveness – including the pilfering of arms destined for Syrian ‘rebels’ and their sale on the black market. A comprehensive three-year study for the European Union released in 2017 found that Operation Timber Sycamore’s only major success was in “significantly augment[ing] the quantity and quality of weapons available to [Daesh].”After the cancellation of Timber Sycamore in 2017, and the Syrian Army’s securing of the border in 2018, Amman began taking steps to try to restore ties with its northern neighbour. Last month, Jordan’s King Abdullah paid a visit to Moscow, praising Russian forces’ role in helping to stabilize Syria. Before that, Jordanian media discussed the possibility for improved transport links and trade with Damascus.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/over-400-militants-lay-down-arms-in-syrias-daraa-after-truce-with-authorities---source-1083811581.html

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

Ilya Tsukanov

