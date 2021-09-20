Full Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires

Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the night sky is lit up by the Harvest Moon on Monday, 20 September. It is believed that the term 'harvest moon' was invented by farmers who would rely on the moonlight while collecting crops after sunset during harvest season. It is also known as the Corn Moon, this term originates from Native Americans who marked this day as the beginning of the harvesting season. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
