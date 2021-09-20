Registration was successful!
International
Full Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires

Full Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires
The term 'harvest moon' is believed to have originated from the time when the moonlight helped farmers to collect crops after sunset during harvest season. 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T20:56+0000
2021-09-20T20:56+0000
buenos aires
moon
full moon
argentina
Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the night sky is lit up by the Harvest Moon on Monday, 20 September. It is believed that the term 'harvest moon' was invented by farmers who would rely on the moonlight while collecting crops after sunset during harvest season. It is also known as the Corn Moon, this term originates from Native Americans who marked this day as the beginning of the harvesting season. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
buenos aires, moon, full moon, argentina

Full Harvest Moon Lights Up Sky Over Buenos Aires

20:56 GMT 20.09.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
Самолет на фоне полнолуния - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© AP Photo / Michael Probst
The term 'harvest moon' is believed to have originated from the time when the moonlight helped farmers to collect crops after sunset during harvest season.
Watch a live broadcast from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where the night sky is lit up by the Harvest Moon on Monday, 20 September.
It is believed that the term 'harvest moon' was invented by farmers who would rely on the moonlight while collecting crops after sunset during harvest season. It is also known as the Corn Moon, this term originates from Native Americans who marked this day as the beginning of the harvesting season.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
