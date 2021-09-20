Registration was successful!
Celebrity Diplomats: K-Pop Band BTS Performs at UN General Assembly
Celebrity Diplomats: K-Pop Band BTS Performs at UN General Assembly
One of the most popular pop bands in the world has joined the likes of Joe Biden in New York to promote sustainable development. 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
un
united nations
un general assembly
bts
South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has performed their song "Permission to Dance" at the United Nations General Assembly. The band represent South Korea as celebrity diplomats at the UN, as the world leaders return to New York to discuss climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon who will attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, said that BTS were of “great help diplomatically”. Social media users reacted extensively to the performance of the band at the GA. The United Nations has thanked the band, calling on everyone to join BTS and making "your promise for a better future for all". Some world leaders will attend the GA meeting in person, including US President Joe Biden, in what will be his first UN visit since taking office. Other heads of state will address the Assembly via video messages, due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions still in place.
© REUTERS / John Angelillo(L to R) V, Suga and Jin of South Korean boy band BTS speak at the SDG Moment event as part of the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021.
© REUTERS / John Angelillo
One of the most popular pop bands in the world has joined the likes of Joe Biden in New York to promote sustainable development.
South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has performed their song "Permission to Dance" at the United Nations General Assembly.
The band represent South Korea as celebrity diplomats at the UN, as the world leaders return to New York to discuss climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon who will attend the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, said that BTS were of “great help diplomatically”.
“We always thought about whether we could repay all the love we have received and give back at the same time, and we are honored that the president has given us such a great opportunity and [we] will work hard as special envoys,” said BTS member RM, commenting on their appearance at the UN.
Social media users reacted extensively to the performance of the band at the GA.
The United Nations has thanked the band, calling on everyone to join BTS and making "your promise for a better future for all".
Some world leaders will attend the GA meeting in person, including US President Joe Biden, in what will be his first UN visit since taking office.
Other heads of state will address the Assembly via video messages, due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions still in place.
