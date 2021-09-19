Two Libyan Helicopters of Haftar's LNA Collide at Drills Near Benghazi, 2 Killed,Source Says

"Two Mi-8 helicopters collided near Msus, which is located to the southeast of Benghazi, during military exercise. The two-member crew of one helicopter died, while the crew of the other helicopter survived," the source said.The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the GNU, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for 24 December.
BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - Two people have died as two helicopters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar have collided in the air during drills, a military source said on Sunday.
