Live Updates: India Registers 30,773 New COVID-19 Cases
Live Updates: India Registers 30,773 New COVID-19 Cases
A vaccination drive against COVID-19 is in progress at a government school in Amritpur village, in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Thursday, June 10, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India Registers 30,773 New COVID-19 Cases

04:26 GMT 19.09.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 4.685 million; over 228.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been detected, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.
The US, India, and Brazil remain still the nations worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States has confirmed more than 42 million infections and 673,464 deaths.
India has registered 33.41 million coronavirus cases and 444,529 fatalities.
Brazil has logged almost 21.2 million infections and the second-highest death toll in the world - more than 590,508.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
04:55 GMT 19.09.2021
Peru Detects 480 New Coronavirus Cases
04:27 GMT 19.09.2021
India Registers 30,773 New COVID-19 Cases
