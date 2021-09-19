https://sputniknews.com/20210919/letters-from-jehovahs-witnesses-in-england-blame-covid-pandemic-on-satan-media-says-1089217437.html

Letters From Jehovah’s Witnesses in England Blame COVID Pandemic on Satan, Media Says

Letters From Jehovah’s Witnesses in England Blame COVID Pandemic on Satan, Media Says

The religious group's statement claims that “God has promised exciting changes for the near future” and is “going to end suffering and make life on earth a... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International

Residents of the town of Sutton Coldfield, in Birmingham, England, recently discovered strange handwritten notes on their doormats, with at least one of the missives blaming the coronavirus pandemic and various natural disasters on Satan, Birmingham Live reports.According to the media outlet, a recipient of one letter, Justin Tooze, expressed concern about the tone of the message, apparently written by a member of the breakaway Christian sect Jehovah’s Witness*.The letter mentions "good news", in the form of a God who has "promised exciting changes for the near future" and is "going to end suffering and make life on earth a delight for us."The message then suggests that those whose curiosity has been piqued either contact the sender directly or to visit the faith-based group's website.“Personally, I don’t mind people preaching, it’s up to them. But, when it’s a random letter that mentions Satan, the pandemic and wildfires, I didn’t totally understand what it was," Tooze remarked. “If anybody is going through the issues I’m going through, or the vulnerable, it could affect them.”Tooze noted that, while his girlfriend simply told him to ignore the message, "people who are vulnerable" could "take it the wrong way."Andrew Schofield, who claims to be a spokesman for the local Jehovah’s Witnesses sect in the UK, reportedly explained that current restrictions implemented in the country amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have not prevented, members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses from canvassing neighborhoods, as they "remain active in trying to reach as many people as possible.”*Jehovah's Witnesses is an extremist organization banned in Russia

