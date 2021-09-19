Registration was successful!
France, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy, Minister Says
France, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy, Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The agriculture ministries of France and Russia have reached an agreement on how to work out the imports of sparkling wine in line with the... 19.09.2021
"We have reached an agreement on the working method to clarify the new Russian wine law and find a solution to the current situation with our champagne," Denormandie said on Twitter following a meeting with Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 agriculture ministers.Imports of French champagne had been suspended in Russia since July before the Comite Champagne — a trade association of companies involved in production and trade of the region's signature sparkling wine — agreed to resume exports in compliance with the new Russian law on labelling on 15 September.Russia amended its wine law in July, mandating all foreign exporters to label their product as igristoye vino (sparkling wine) while reserving the term shampanskoye (champagne) for Russian-made sparkling wine only. This prompted Moet Hennessy to suspend exports to Russia on July 16.
France, Russia Agree Modalities of Settling Champagne Import Controversy, Minister Says

08:56 GMT 19.09.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The agriculture ministries of France and Russia have reached an agreement on how to work out the imports of sparkling wine in line with the new Russian law on liquor labeling, French Minister of Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie, said.
"We have reached an agreement on the working method to clarify the new Russian wine law and find a solution to the current situation with our champagne," Denormandie said on Twitter following a meeting with Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister Sergey Levin on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 agriculture ministers.
Imports of French champagne had been suspended in Russia since July before the Comite Champagne — a trade association of companies involved in production and trade of the region's signature sparkling wine — agreed to resume exports in compliance with the new Russian law on labelling on 15 September.
Russia amended its wine law in July, mandating all foreign exporters to label their product as igristoye vino (sparkling wine) while reserving the term shampanskoye (champagne) for Russian-made sparkling wine only. This prompted Moet Hennessy to suspend exports to Russia on July 16.
