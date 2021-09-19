Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210919/eight-dead-7-missing-in-china-after-passenger-ship-capsizes-1089204978.html
Eight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes
Eight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A passenger ship capsized on a river in China's southwestern province of Guizhou, killing eight people while seven more are reported... 19.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-19T07:33+0000
2021-09-19T07:33+0000
china
vessel
boat
capsized vessel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106759/27/1067592722_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_be99639f049b55323a58f59fd9787e08.jpg
The incident occurred on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time (8:50 GMT), when a ship designed to carry 40 people capsized on Zangke River, local authorities said in a statement.As of 08:10 am on Sunday, 31 people were rescued and 8 bodies were found in the water.The search and rescue operation continues, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of the incident.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106759/27/1067592722_409:0:3000:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_390ecf425bb81a08ef97744e108c2007.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, vessel, boat, capsized vessel

Eight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes

07:33 GMT 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoChinese ambulance, archive photo
Chinese ambulance, archive photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A passenger ship capsized on a river in China's southwestern province of Guizhou, killing eight people while seven more are reported missing, the government of the city of Liupanshui said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time (8:50 GMT), when a ship designed to carry 40 people capsized on Zangke River, local authorities said in a statement.
As of 08:10 am on Sunday, 31 people were rescued and 8 bodies were found in the water.
The search and rescue operation continues, and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the causes of the incident.
000010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:38 GMTAustralia Had 'Grave' Concerns Over French Submarine Capability, Prime Minister Says
07:33 GMTEight Dead, 7 Missing in China After Passenger Ship Capsizes
07:33 GMTBoris Johnson Slammed for 'Casual' Approach to National Security, 'Unclear Prioritisation of Risks'
07:16 GMTBritish Boxer Amir Khan 'Kicked Off' US Flight Over Row About Colleague's Face Mask
06:55 GMTAs US Prepares to Leave Iraq, Ex-Advisor to Iraqi President Says Kurds Need Reliable Partners
06:52 GMTTwo Women Arrested for Tearing Up Trump Signs and Snatching MAGA Hat From Child Escape Jail Time
06:46 GMT'F**k Joe Biden!' New Yorkers Take to Streets to Protest Vaccine Mandates, Link COVID Rules to Nazis
05:56 GMTAustralia May Rent or Buy Nuclear Subs From US, UK Until Its Own Fleet is Built Under AUKUS Deal
05:34 GMTColombia Condemns Maduro’s Participation in Celac Summit
05:14 GMTOver 50 London Police Officers Deployed to Oxford Street After Reports of Gunman - Video
04:30 GMTNot My Style: Adorable Golden Retriever Doesn't Like Wearing Shoes
04:26 GMTLive Updates: India Registers 30,773 New COVID-19 Cases
03:52 GMTMeghan Markle Wears Earrings Made of Same Diamonds That Decorate Her Mysterious Pinky Ring - Report
03:12 GMTIsraeli Security Forces Capture Last Two Fugitives Who Escaped From Gilboa Prison, IDF Says
03:10 GMTFrench Blindsided as AUKUS Details Were Discussed at G7 Summit Leaving Macron Out - Report
02:25 GMTBiden Administration Worried High-Level UN Meetings Will Become COVID-19 ‘Superspreader’ - Report
01:40 GMTKhamenei Pledges Support to Iranian Athletes Who Refuse to Compete With Israelis
01:25 GMTAOC Met Gala Dress Designer Owes Multiple Taxes for Withholding Worker Benefits, Income Checks
YesterdayFrance Decries UK's 'Opportunism' And Participation in AUKUS, Calling London 'Fifth Wheel'
YesterdayMayor of Johannesburg Killed in Car Accident - Reports