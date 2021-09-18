Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/researchers-find-part-of-universes-missing-ordinary-matter-1089177382.html
Researchers Find Part of Universe's Missing 'Ordinary' Matter
Researchers Find Part of Universe's Missing 'Ordinary' Matter
The missing matter is baryonic, or so-called 'ordinary' matter, such as the protons and neutrons that make up all of the elements in planets, stars and our... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T03:41+0000
2021-09-18T03:41+0000
dark matter
scientists
space
matter
science
universe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089177461_0:261:2800:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_eee9a7f40ce80613089484a174fdf1bd.jpg
An international research team led on the French side by the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and l'Universite Claude Bernard Lyon 1, has for the first time mapped a galactic wind using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope, the group announced.According to the statement, the observation, documented in research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) on September 16, assisted in revealing the whereabouts of part of the Universe's missing matter and observing the creation of a nebula - a cloud of gas and interstellar dust - around a galaxy.The researchers chose galaxy Gal1 because it was close to a quasar (a very luminous active galactic nucleus), which functioned as a 'lighthouse' for the scientists, pointing them to the study area. They also planned to view a nebula in the vicinity of this galaxy, albeit the success of this observation was considered doubtful due to the nebula's unknown luminosity.According to the study, this kind of normal matter nebula is well-known in the nearby Universe, but its existence for young galaxies in creation was only previously assumed.Researchers noted that galaxies "can receive and exchange matter with their external environment thanks to the galactic winds created by stellar explosions." They add that one of the most difficult aspects of understanding galaxies is that about 80% of the baryons that make up the regular matter of galaxies are missing. It is now thought that baryons were ejected from galaxies into intergalactic space, according to simulations, by galactic winds caused by star explosions.
https://sputniknews.com/20200530/mysterious-fast-radio-bursts-help-scientists-to-detect-missing-matter-in-the-universe--1079465676.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089177461_179:0:2652:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_5bb442ff2e0fecff4d85a7a632613759.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dark matter, scientists, space, matter, science, universe

Researchers Find Part of Universe's Missing 'Ordinary' Matter

03:41 GMT 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Windslash / Galaxy
Galaxy - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Windslash /
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Writer
All materialsWrite to the author
The missing matter is baryonic, or so-called 'ordinary' matter, such as the protons and neutrons that make up all of the elements in planets, stars and our bodies. It is not the same as dark matter, which is still a mystery and is thought to make up around 85% of all matter in the universe.
An international research team led on the French side by the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and l'Universite Claude Bernard Lyon 1, has for the first time mapped a galactic wind using the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) instrument from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) Very Large Telescope, the group announced.
According to the statement, the observation, documented in research published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) on September 16, assisted in revealing the whereabouts of part of the Universe's missing matter and observing the creation of a nebula - a cloud of gas and interstellar dust - around a galaxy.
The researchers chose galaxy Gal1 because it was close to a quasar (a very luminous active galactic nucleus), which functioned as a 'lighthouse' for the scientists, pointing them to the study area. They also planned to view a nebula in the vicinity of this galaxy, albeit the success of this observation was considered doubtful due to the nebula's unknown luminosity.
"The perfect positioning of the galaxy and the quasar, as well as the discovery of gas exchange due to galactic winds, made it possible to draw up a unique map," the scientists said. "This enabled the first observation of a nebula in formation that is simultaneously emitting and absorbing magnesium—some of the Universe’s missing baryons—with the Gal1 galaxy."
According to the study, this kind of normal matter nebula is well-known in the nearby Universe, but its existence for young galaxies in creation was only previously assumed.

"Scientists thus discovered some of the Universe’s missing baryons, thereby confirming that 80–90% of normal matter is located outside of galaxies, an observation that will help expand models for the evolution of galaxies," the press release concluded.

Researchers noted that galaxies "can receive and exchange matter with their external environment thanks to the galactic winds created by stellar explosions." They add that one of the most difficult aspects of understanding galaxies is that about 80% of the baryons that make up the regular matter of galaxies are missing.
NASA image release 23 January 2013 Nearly 200,000 light-years from Earth, the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, floats in space, in a long and slow dance around our galaxy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2020
Mysterious Fast Radio Bursts Help Scientists to Detect 'Missing' Matter in the Universe
30 May 2020, 12:48 GMT
It is now thought that baryons were ejected from galaxies into intergalactic space, according to simulations, by galactic winds caused by star explosions.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:40 GMTLive Updates: Germany Reports 8,901 New COVID-19 Cases
04:30 GMTPlaytime is Over! Golden Retriever Won't Pay Bills
04:09 GMTAir France Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Beijing Over Fire on Board, Reports Say
03:51 GMTChina May Direct Its Nuclear Missiles Towards Australia as AUKUS 'Serves US’ Demands' - Report
03:47 GMTFive People Injured, 49 Flights Cancelled in Japan Over Typhoon Chanthu – Reports
03:41 GMTResearchers Find Part of Universe's Missing 'Ordinary' Matter
03:27 GMTVenezuelan Government Says Banco de Venezuela Faced 'Terrorist Attack'
02:16 GMTGerman Politicians Slam University Guidelines to Implement ‘Gender-Neutral’ Language
01:39 GMTThe Last Time the US Gave an Ally Nuclear Technology, France Tried to Quit NATO
01:36 GMTAntarctic Ozone Hole Now 'Larger Than Usual', Covering Entire Continent, Scientists Say
01:22 GMTTrump Allegedly Joked That Jared Kushner Is ‘More Loyal to Israel Than US’
01:15 GMTVogue Releases Video of AOC’s ‘Dress Prep’ for Met Gala
00:25 GMTNo New Date Set for Resumption of Pretrial Hearings of 9/11 Case in Gitmo, Spokesperson Says
00:06 GMTUS Closes Del Rio Port of Entry on Texas-Mexico Border Due to Influx of Migrants
00:03 GMTNew Research Sheds Light on How to Tackle Obesity
YesterdayWhite House Confirms in Touch With France Over Envoy's Recall, Will Work to Resolve Issues
YesterdayTop Senate Defense Panel Republican Says Biden Ultimately Liable for Kabul Drone Strike
YesterdayGantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
YesterdayUS Judge Denies Giuliani’s Request to Return, Destroy Seized Evidence, Reports Say
YesterdayFrench Court Finds Man Guilty of Cartoons Portraying Macron as Hitler Over COVID-19 Policies