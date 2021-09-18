Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210918/i-feel-humiliated-captain-amarinder-singh-resigns-as-chief-of-indias-punjab-state--1089187980.html
'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
Fresh political turmoil hit India's Punjab state when Captain Amarinder Singh accused Congress party President Sonia Gandhi of humiliating him. Sources say he... 18.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-18T17:18+0000
2021-09-18T17:18+0000
punjab
resignation
political
political parties
political disengagement
political mess
political party
political rift
chief
resign
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081775367_0:0:1281:721_1920x0_80_0_0_6dda5a45c8f86eb56c272f9739028cb8.jpg
Ahead of the assembly elections in India, Punjab state chief Captain Amarinder Singh decided to resign from his post on Saturday. He was reportedly asked to step down by Congress leaders in order to facilitate the election of a new leader. As per sources, over 50 legislators wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding a replacement of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief and did not have any faith in his ability to fulfil the poll promises.An emergency meeting of Congress party legislators was called on Saturday. Singh, who has been in politics for 52 years and was the long-time Congress leader, handed over his resignation papers to the governor on Saturday. While addressing the media after the resignation, Singh shared that he had expressed his disappointment to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that he "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation". He was disheartened for not being kept in the loop regarding crucial party meetings regarding the legislative election, something that happened three times in the past two months.Singh clarified that although he has stepped down from his post as the chief of Punjab, he has not quit the Congress party. The state goes to the polls early next year. Congress-governed Punjab state witnessed a face-off between state chief Amarinder Singh and rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from the state Cabinet two years ago after a rift with the former. Amid speculations that Sidhu would be made the next chief of Punjab, Singh believes that such a decision would be disastrous and a threat to national security, as Sidhu is friends with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and has a relation with Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa. Netizens have sparked a social media uproar over the political rift within the Congress party.
punjab
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0f/1081775367_0:0:1281:961_1920x0_80_0_0_dc146a142c629754db7fbe656bd52e7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
punjab, resignation, political, political parties, political disengagement, political mess, political party, political rift, chief, resign, resignation speech, india

'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State

17:18 GMT 18.09.2021
© Photo : Mohammad MehmoodBegum Nisa with Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh(right) and Caretaker Mehmud (left)
Begum Nisa with Chief Minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh(right) and Caretaker Mehmud (left) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© Photo : Mohammad Mehmood
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Fresh political turmoil hit India's Punjab state when Captain Amarinder Singh accused Congress party President Sonia Gandhi of humiliating him. Sources say he was asked to resign by Congress legislators to facilitate the election of a new leader and was also not kept in the loop about crucial party meetings during the past two months.
Ahead of the assembly elections in India, Punjab state chief Captain Amarinder Singh decided to resign from his post on Saturday. He was reportedly asked to step down by Congress leaders in order to facilitate the election of a new leader.
As per sources, over 50 legislators wrote to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding a replacement of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief and did not have any faith in his ability to fulfil the poll promises.
An emergency meeting of Congress party legislators was called on Saturday.
Singh, who has been in politics for 52 years and was the long-time Congress leader, handed over his resignation papers to the governor on Saturday.
While addressing the media after the resignation, Singh shared that he had expressed his disappointment to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and said that he "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation". He was disheartened for not being kept in the loop regarding crucial party meetings regarding the legislative election, something that happened three times in the past two months.

“This is the third time the party called the meeting with the MLAs [Member of the Legislative Assembly]. You have an element of doubt on me…. I feel humiliated. They can make the person they trust the CM [Chief Minister]”, Singh told Indian media.

Singh clarified that although he has stepped down from his post as the chief of Punjab, he has not quit the Congress party.

“As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes. I am in the Congress party. I will talk to my supporters and decide future course of politics”, Singh said.

The state goes to the polls early next year.
Congress-governed Punjab state witnessed a face-off between state chief Amarinder Singh and rebel leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned from the state Cabinet two years ago after a rift with the former.
Amid speculations that Sidhu would be made the next chief of Punjab, Singh believes that such a decision would be disastrous and a threat to national security, as Sidhu is friends with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and has a relation with Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM [Chief Minister] face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security", Singh told Indian newswire ANI.

Netizens have sparked a social media uproar over the political rift within the Congress party.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:18 GMTThousands Rally in France Against Ban on Bird Hunt, Reports Suggest
18:08 GMTWatch Bright Flash Appear on Jupiter After Suspected Collision With Space Object
18:02 GMT'Administrative Error': Labour Party Backtracks on Threat of Misconduct Probe Into Left-Wing MP
17:38 GMTUS Fast Food Giant Subway Taunts France With 'Non-Nuclear Powered' Subs Ad Amid AUKUS Row
17:18 GMT'I Feel Humiliated': Captain Amarinder Singh Resigns as Chief of India's Punjab State
16:38 GMTWhy Did the US Ditch Its European Allies in Favour of UK and Australia to Wrangle With China?
16:29 GMTUS Pledges to Boost 'Removal Flights' to Transport Haitian Migrants Stuck Under Texas Bridge
16:12 GMT'Justice for J6': Protesters Rally in Washington, DC to Support Charged Capitol Riot Demonstrators
15:39 GMTSeveral Reportedly Injured as Car Rams Into Cafe Terrace in Fontainebleau, France
15:27 GMTMalaysia Claims New AUKUS Alliance May Spark Nuclear Arms Race in Indo-Pacific
15:08 GMTParis Being Rocked by Protests Against COVID-19 Passes for 10th Weekend in Row
14:31 GMTNotre-Dame Restorers Finish Fortification Works to Start Restoration Phase
14:19 GMTWhen Trump Asked Obama About His 'Biggest Mistake', POTUS 44 'Couldn't Think of Anything': Book
14:05 GMTFrance 'Raises Game' on Migrant Interceptions After UK Threatens to Scrap Funding to Paris
14:00 GMTFour British Ex-PMs Snub Johnson's Chequers Centenary Banquet
13:58 GMTAir Defence Strengthened in Northern Ukraine as Part of Exercises With NATO, Air Command Says
13:54 GMTSenior Dies From Self-Inflicted Wounds at Medics' Protest in Warsaw
13:53 GMTGuinean Military Says Ousted President Conde to Remain in Country
13:30 GMTElon Musk Says Future SpaceX Ships Will Have Food Warmers After Inspiration4 Mentions Cold Pizza
13:22 GMTSec of State Pompeo, NSA O'Brien Knew Nothing About Gen. Milley's Secret Talks With China: Report