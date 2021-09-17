Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210917/piers-morgan-says-his-new-job-will-be-stuff-of-nightmares-for-meghan-markle-1089159074.html
Piers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
Earlier this week, Morgan announced he is joining The Sun as a columnist, returning to the same newspaper where he started his career in 1988. He will also be... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T13:20+0000
2021-09-17T13:20+0000
united kingdom
prince harry
sun
piers morgan
meghan markle
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/98/1079039826_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53a8150fad48c507d82d93bf4a58f40c.jpg
Piers Morgan has taunted his royal nemesis, Meghan Markle, saying that the Duchess of Sussex won't be pleased about his new job.Previously, News UK announced that Morgan would present a flagship show for the new TalkTV channel, to be launched in early 2022. The host promised to provide a "lively mix" of discussion, debate, and popular opinion.Morgan is a well-known critic of the Duchess of Sussex. According to media reports, Meghan complained to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall after the TV host lambasted the controversial "tell-all" interview by Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey. During the two-hour conversation, the Sussexes explained why they decided to resign from their royal duties: according to Meghan, she was denied help by the royal staff when she felt suicidal. The Sussexes also claimed that a member of the Royal Family voiced concerns about the skin colour of their baby, and Meghan additionally accused the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry. Addressing the interview, Morgan stressed he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex. He was reportedly asked to apologise, but refused and left "Good Morning Britain", where he had been host for six years.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/98/1079039826_312:0:3043:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb95732277afe4b74e188771ec5c782.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
united kingdom, prince harry, sun, piers morgan, meghan markle, uk

Piers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle

13:20 GMT 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vianney Le CaerBritish journalist Piers Morgan (File)
British journalist Piers Morgan (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, Morgan announced he is joining The Sun as a columnist, returning to the same newspaper where he started his career in 1988. He will also be a host on TalkTV. The Sun's Editor-in-Chief Victoria Newton has already called it a "bigger comeback than Ronaldo".
Piers Morgan has taunted his royal nemesis, Meghan Markle, saying that the Duchess of Sussex won't be pleased about his new job.

"And I need to say a special thank you, Meghan. As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here... And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from Good Morning Britain so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!"

Previously, News UK announced that Morgan would present a flagship show for the new TalkTV channel, to be launched in early 2022. The host promised to provide a "lively mix" of discussion, debate, and popular opinion.
© REUTERS / Handout .Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo.
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo.
© REUTERS / Handout .
Morgan is a well-known critic of the Duchess of Sussex. According to media reports, Meghan complained to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall after the TV host lambasted the controversial "tell-all" interview by Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey.
During the two-hour conversation, the Sussexes explained why they decided to resign from their royal duties: according to Meghan, she was denied help by the royal staff when she felt suicidal. The Sussexes also claimed that a member of the Royal Family voiced concerns about the skin colour of their baby, and Meghan additionally accused the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry.
Addressing the interview, Morgan stressed he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex. He was reportedly asked to apologise, but refused and left "Good Morning Britain", where he had been host for six years.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTUnited Airlines Briefly Grounded Flights in US, Canada Due to Computer Issues, FAA Says
13:29 GMTDutch Acting Defense Minister Resigns Over Kabul Evacuations Chaos, Reports Suggest
13:27 GMTFrance Says It Cannot Trust Australia in Trade Talks After Canberra Ditched Joint Sub Deal
13:20 GMTPiers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
13:18 GMTIndonesia Wary of Australia's Plans to Acquire Nuclear Submarines
13:14 GMTUS Slaps New Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on Several Individuals
12:57 GMTPakistan Will Get ‘Badly Burnt’ If It Courts the Taliban Beyond a Point, Warns Author
12:51 GMTUS General Mark Milley Reportedly Downplayed George Floyd Protests' Severity in Talks With Trump
12:51 GMTIs Narendra Modi Emerging as the Most Sports Loving Indian Prime Minister?
12:28 GMTFAA Bans Drone Flights Over Texas Bridge After Thousands of Haitians Filmed Flocking to Area
12:27 GMT'Show Got It Wrong': Priyanka Chopra Apologises After Taking Flak Over 'The Activist' Format
12:05 GMTNicki Minaj Tweet That COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Impotence Sparks Protest Outside CDC HQs - Video
12:01 GMTPelosi Asked After Capitol Riot If WH Staff Did Anything But 'Kiss' Trump's 'Fat Butt', Book Claims
11:48 GMTArmenian Police to Block Streets Near Central Square Due to Planned Rallies
11:32 GMTUK Military 'Actively Recruiting' New Spies for Deployment in Asian Region Amid AUKUS-Caused Waves
11:14 GMTPunjabi Activists Clash With Police in Delhi During Anti-Farm Law Protests - Video
11:07 GMTClip of Man With Crossbow on Balcony in Netherlands Emerges Online Amid Reports of Stabbing Attack
10:48 GMTTwo Killed, One Injured in 'Crossbow Attack' in the Netherlands
10:44 GMTRussia Says IAEA Should Monitor Process of US Handing Nuke Tech Over to Australia
10:44 GMTUK-US Post-Brexit Trade Deal Unlikely If Northern Ireland Peace Accords Destroyed, Pelosi Says