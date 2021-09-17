https://sputniknews.com/20210917/piers-morgan-says-his-new-job-will-be-stuff-of-nightmares-for-meghan-markle-1089159074.html
Piers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
Earlier this week, Morgan announced he is joining The Sun as a columnist, returning to the same newspaper where he started his career in 1988. He will also be... 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-17T13:20+0000
2021-09-17T13:20+0000
2021-09-17T13:20+0000
united kingdom
prince harry
sun
piers morgan
meghan markle
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/98/1079039826_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_53a8150fad48c507d82d93bf4a58f40c.jpg
Piers Morgan has taunted his royal nemesis, Meghan Markle, saying that the Duchess of Sussex won't be pleased about his new job.Previously, News UK announced that Morgan would present a flagship show for the new TalkTV channel, to be launched in early 2022. The host promised to provide a "lively mix" of discussion, debate, and popular opinion.Morgan is a well-known critic of the Duchess of Sussex. According to media reports, Meghan complained to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall after the TV host lambasted the controversial "tell-all" interview by Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey. During the two-hour conversation, the Sussexes explained why they decided to resign from their royal duties: according to Meghan, she was denied help by the royal staff when she felt suicidal. The Sussexes also claimed that a member of the Royal Family voiced concerns about the skin colour of their baby, and Meghan additionally accused the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry. Addressing the interview, Morgan stressed he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex. He was reportedly asked to apologise, but refused and left "Good Morning Britain", where he had been host for six years.
united kingdom
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/98/1079039826_312:0:3043:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7eb95732277afe4b74e188771ec5c782.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
united kingdom, prince harry, sun, piers morgan, meghan markle, uk
Piers Morgan Says His New Job Will Be 'Stuff of Nightmares' for Meghan Markle
Earlier this week, Morgan announced he is joining The Sun as a columnist, returning to the same newspaper where he started his career in 1988. He will also be a host on TalkTV. The Sun's Editor-in-Chief Victoria Newton has already called it a "bigger comeback than Ronaldo".
Piers Morgan has taunted his royal nemesis, Meghan Markle, saying that the Duchess of Sussex won't be pleased about his new job.
"And I need to say a special thank you, Meghan. As we sit drinking now, it was five years ago I met her here... And I bet she was sitting there celebrating my departure from Good Morning Britain so this move will be the stuff of nightmares for her. So cheers Meghan!"
Previously, News UK announced that Morgan would present a flagship show for the new TalkTV channel, to be launched in early 2022. The host promised to provide a "lively mix" of discussion, debate, and popular opinion.
Morgan is a well-known critic of the Duchess of Sussex. According to media reports, Meghan complained to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall after the TV host lambasted the controversial "tell-all" interview by Prince Harry and Meghan with Oprah Winfrey.
During the two-hour conversation, the Sussexes explained why they decided to resign from their royal duties: according to Meghan, she was denied help by the royal staff when she felt suicidal. The Sussexes also claimed that a member of the Royal Family voiced concerns about the skin colour of their baby, and Meghan additionally accused the Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Prince Harry.
Addressing the interview, Morgan stressed he did not believe the Duchess of Sussex. He was reportedly asked to apologise, but refused and left "Good Morning Britain", where he had been host for six years.