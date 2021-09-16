Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/syrias-idlib-de-escalation-zone-shelled-27-times-in-past-day---reconciliation-center-1089113008.html
Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T00:52+0000
2021-09-16T00:52+0000
syria
russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525830_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ca458a70fead3bb27a2c63f559d3cf.jpg
"Twenty-seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (10), Aleppo (1) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.Rear Adm. Kulit said two attacks by illegal armed groups operating in the territory controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces were recorded in the Tell Rifaat area of Aleppo province. In addition, the positions of the Syrian government forces near the village of Vastia were subjected to mortar shelling.He said there were no casualties among Syrian servicemen.The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082525830_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c42a9d82a0bdc50fe10ce9d80d85ea5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
syria, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center

00:52 GMT 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Felipe DanaIn this March 12, 2020 file photo, women walk in a neighborhood heavily damaged by airstrikes in Idlib, Syria.
In this March 12, 2020 file photo, women walk in a neighborhood heavily damaged by airstrikes in Idlib, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AP Photo / Felipe Dana
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 27 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"Twenty-seven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (10), Aleppo (1) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.
He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.
Rear Adm. Kulit said two attacks by illegal armed groups operating in the territory controlled by the Turkish Armed Forces were recorded in the Tell Rifaat area of Aleppo province. In addition, the positions of the Syrian government forces near the village of Vastia were subjected to mortar shelling.
He said there were no casualties among Syrian servicemen.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.
Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board
YesterdayAt Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims
YesterdayHead of Islamic State in Greater Sahara 'Neutralized' by French Forces, Macron Reveals
YesterdayCDC Research Sees Spike in US Obesity Rate From 2018 to 2020
YesterdaySpaceX Launches First Ever All Civilian Group Into Orbit
Yesterday'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff
YesterdayUS President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
YesterdayAustralia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine From Joint Defense Effort With US, UK
YesterdayMagnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes China's Sichuan Region - EMSC
YesterdayNearly 70% of Americans Believe Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Preventable - Poll
YesterdayLawyer of Russian National Grichishkin Anticipates Sentencing Hearing in October