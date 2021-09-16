Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/student-activists-criticize-biden-over-afghanistan-withdrawal-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-1089113658.html
Student Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Student Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is using the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points rather than solve... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T01:35+0000
2021-09-16T01:35+0000
afghanistan
students
vaccine
mandate
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088986804_0:747:1960:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_5049db55257130f0373a7e6c799ab65b.jpg
“YAL believes that the Taliban is holding over 100 Americans hostage in order to gain recognition from the outside world,” the statement said on Wednesday. “YAL also accuses the President Biden of not only covering up the hostage crisis to boost his re-election chances, but actively using the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a means to distract the American people from the devolving situation on the ground.”The student group said it blames the Biden administration for completely mishandling the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban uses Americans as leverage in its talks with the State Department.YAL was founded in 2008 at the end of Congressman Ron Paul's first presidential campaign. The organization's chapters operate in many high schools and colleges across the United Sates with the goal of mobilizing youth activists to support liberty.Earlier on Wednesday, Quinnipiac University released the results of a new poll revealing that every second American disapproves of how Biden is handling his job as president after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088986804_0:564:1960:2034_1920x0_80_0_0_ff20dcad39fe1d9940671493dff3c8fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, students, vaccine, mandate, covid-19

Student Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

01:35 GMT 16.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ERIC FEFERBERGUS Delaware Senator (D) Joseph R.Biden is seen at the "Breaking the Vicious Circle of the Arab-Israeli Conflict" conference, 25 January 2004 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
US Delaware Senator (D) Joseph R.Biden is seen at the Breaking the Vicious Circle of the Arab-Israeli Conflict conference, 25 January 2004 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ERIC FEFERBERG
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration is using the situation in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points rather than solve those crisis, the student activist organization Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) said in a statement.
“YAL believes that the Taliban is holding over 100 Americans hostage in order to gain recognition from the outside world,” the statement said on Wednesday. “YAL also accuses the President Biden of not only covering up the hostage crisis to boost his re-election chances, but actively using the COVID-19 vaccine mandate as a means to distract the American people from the devolving situation on the ground.”
The student group said it blames the Biden administration for completely mishandling the situation in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban uses Americans as leverage in its talks with the State Department.
“While the American people deserve leadership and accountability, the White House instead has chosen to distract from its failures abroad by instituting sweeping, unconstitutional vaccine mandates at home,” YAL senior spokesperson Eric Barkey said.
YAL was founded in 2008 at the end of Congressman Ron Paul's first presidential campaign. The organization's chapters operate in many high schools and colleges across the United Sates with the goal of mobilizing youth activists to support liberty.
Earlier on Wednesday, Quinnipiac University released the results of a new poll revealing that every second American disapproves of how Biden is handling his job as president after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:50 GMTGerman Chancellor Merkel, French President Macron to Meet in Paris on Thursday
01:35 GMTStudent Activists Criticize Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal, COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
01:31 GMTFauci Insists COVID Jab Doesn't Make Men Infertile — Are You Worried Now?
01:30 GMTUS Monthly Encounters on Southern Border Exceed 200,000 for Second Straight Month - CBP
01:29 GMTLiverpool FC’s Champions League Showdown With AC Milan Provides Thrills of a Cup Final
01:15 GMTUK Foreign Office Condemns North Korean Missile Tests as Violation of UNSC Resolutions
01:11 GMTChina Warns Against Exclusionary Blocs After AUKUS Launched
00:54 GMTRussia Needs Strong, Influential Parliament - Putin
00:52 GMTSyria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 27 Times in Past Day - Reconciliation Center
00:45 GMTSpaceX Launches Crew Dragon Spaceship With First-Ever Fully Civilian Crew on Board
YesterdayAt Least Two of Biden's 19th-Century Ancestors Were Enslavers, New Book Claims
YesterdayHead of Islamic State in Greater Sahara 'Neutralized' by French Forces, Macron Reveals
YesterdayCDC Research Sees Spike in US Obesity Rate From 2018 to 2020
YesterdaySpaceX Launches First Ever All Civilian Group Into Orbit
Yesterday'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff
YesterdayUS President Biden Delivers Remarks on National Security Initiative
YesterdayAustralia to Gain Nuclear-Powered Submarine From Joint Defense Effort With US, UK
YesterdayMagnitude 5.4 Earthquake Shakes China's Sichuan Region - EMSC
YesterdayNearly 70% of Americans Believe Rise in COVID-19 Deaths Preventable - Poll
YesterdayLawyer of Russian National Grichishkin Anticipates Sentencing Hearing in October