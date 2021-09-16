Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/russian-govt-allocates-60mln-to-produce-soyuz-spacecraft-for-tourist-flights-1089133689.html
Russian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
Russian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has allocated more than 4.4 billion rubles ($60.6 million) to space company Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Roscosmos... 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T15:23+0000
2021-09-16T15:23+0000
russia
roscosmos
soyuz-2.1a
soyuz
space tourism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082727808_0:0:3091:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_3008cf04613416d63397fa7f07573c67.jpg
According to the decree, the money is to be funnelled to Glavkosmos to fund the production of a Soyuz 2.1a launch vehicle and Soyuz MS piloted cargo spaceship no later than 2024.Glavkosmos head Dmitry Loskutov said in May that the company was already in talks with potential space tourists and was simultaneously working on putting together a reserve of Soyuz spaceships to make the first tourist flight possible in late 2023. In early June, another Roscosmos subsidiary, spacecraft manufacturer Energia, also announced plans to build two Soyuz spaceships flights by 31 December 2023.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082727808_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8fb9e99124ded0cd01ba243a8703c086.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, roscosmos, soyuz-2.1a, soyuz, space tourism

Russian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights

15:23 GMT 16.09.2021
© Photo : Russian Space Agency Roscosmos / Go to the photo bankIn this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Fregat upper stage and 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, Russia
In this handout photo released by Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, the Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with the Fregat upper stage and 36 UK OneWeb communications satellites blasts off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Amur region, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Photo : Russian Space Agency Roscosmos
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has allocated more than 4.4 billion rubles ($60.6 million) to space company Glavkosmos, a subsidiary of the Roscosmos state corporation, for the production of a rocket and spaceship for tourist flights by 2024.

"To allocate in 2021 budget funds ... of 4,412,660 thousand rubles for the expenses of State Space Corporation Roscosmos", the government said in a decree, which is dated Wednesday and published earlier on Thursday on the state legal database.

According to the decree, the money is to be funnelled to Glavkosmos to fund the production of a Soyuz 2.1a launch vehicle and Soyuz MS piloted cargo spaceship no later than 2024.
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov / Go to the photo bankThe launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Kanopus-V spacecraft No. 5 and No. 6 from the Vostochny cosmodrome.
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Kanopus-V spacecraft No. 5 and No. 6 from the Vostochny cosmodrome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Kanopus-V spacecraft No. 5 and No. 6 from the Vostochny cosmodrome.
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
/
Go to the photo bank
Glavkosmos head Dmitry Loskutov said in May that the company was already in talks with potential space tourists and was simultaneously working on putting together a reserve of Soyuz spaceships to make the first tourist flight possible in late 2023.
In early June, another Roscosmos subsidiary, spacecraft manufacturer Energia, also announced plans to build two Soyuz spaceships flights by 31 December 2023.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:46 GMTIraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed After UK CCTV Operator Spots Him Raping Unconscious Woman on Seafront
15:36 GMTPentagon Contract Seeks Alternate GPS Using Low Earth Orbit Satellites
15:27 GMTRuckus Over AUKUS
15:26 GMTUS Regulator Approves Creation of Nuclear Dump in Texas Despite Opposition From Local Authorities
15:23 GMTRussian Gov't Allocates $60Mln to Produce Soyuz Spacecraft for Tourist Flights
15:17 GMTSyrian Kurdish Leader Discussed Turkish Attacks During Moscow Visit, SDC Says
15:07 GMTEU Commission Chief Announces Launch of Competitor to China’s Belt and Road
14:51 GMTEU Not Informed About New US, UK & Australia Alliance, Plans ‘to Assess Implications’
14:48 GMT'BJP's Politics Behind 96% Jump in Communal Riots in India', Says Opposition Congress
14:46 GMT‘No Friend of China’: As Raab Exits Stage Left, What Will UK Foreign Policy Look Like Under Truss?
14:34 GMTSouth African Child Maintenance Payments Delayed by Ransomware Attack
14:34 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Fall Below $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
14:29 GMTIs the Age of the Car Over as Politicians Around Europe Declare War on the Motorist?
14:29 GMTMessage for India? AUKUS Announcement Sparks Debate About Relevance of Quad, Reliability of US
14:15 GMTBlack Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan, Reports Say
13:29 GMTSequoia National Park in California Closes Due to Massive Wildfire, Administration Says
13:28 GMTRussia Threatens to Take Measures Against US Over Interference in Elections, Foreign Ministry Says
13:28 GMTCricketer Virat Kohli Confirms He Will Step Down as India's T20I Captain After ICC T20 World Cup
13:22 GMTShell Touts Plans for One of Europe's Largest Biofuel Plants
13:16 GMTWomen's Average Salary in Saudi Arabia Has Exceeded That of Men for the First Time, Report Says