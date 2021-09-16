Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210916/populariser-of-home-computers-sir-clive-sinclair-dies-at-81-1089140270.html
Populariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
Populariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
2021-09-16T20:30+0000
2021-09-16T20:30+0000
computers
science
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089140241_0:244:2048:1396_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa2177f3178b7af467e8e34beb1cea9.jpg
Sir Clive Sinclair, founder of Sinclair Research and creator of the highly popular affordable ZX Spectrum home computers, died at the age of 81, his daughter, Belinda has said.The visionary inventor, who developed and manufactured portable TVs and electric vehicles before they became popular and commercially successful, passed away after suffering from a long illness, his daughter revealed.Sinclair started his career as a technical journalist, leaving school, but soon founded his first company, which created the first compact calculators. But it was the ZX 80 and ZX Spectrum computers that brought him fame. They became one of the first broadly available home computers and the first in the UK to cost just under 100 pounds (around $551 in modern prices). Despite having limited capabilities compared to modern machines, at the time the ZX series computers enjoyed high popularity due to being the first affordable home computers.For his contributions to science and the UK economy, the Queen awarded Sinclair a knighthood in 1983. However, the ZX would be his last commercial hit, which nonetheless earned him 14 million pounds in profit in just a couple of years. His later inventions, such as the C5 electric trike and the portable TV80, were not commercially successful.
https://sputniknews.com/20200603/linux-preloaded-lenovo-certifies-laptops-pcs-for-sale-with-pre-installed-ubuntu-fedora-distros-1079506959.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089140241_0:52:2048:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_723edf123bb70467cc88569afab75aa1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
computers, science, uk

Populariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81

20:30 GMT 16.09.2021
© Mark SandersThis is a prototype folding bicycle designed by Mark Sanders for Sir Clive Sinclair
This is a prototype folding bicycle designed by Mark Sanders for Sir Clive Sinclair - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2021
© Mark Sanders
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Despite inventing a number of devices and even predicting some of the future technological trends, such as electric vehicles, Sinclair is mostly known as the person, who made home PCs popular and affordable.
Sir Clive Sinclair, founder of Sinclair Research and creator of the highly popular affordable ZX Spectrum home computers, died at the age of 81, his daughter, Belinda has said.
The visionary inventor, who developed and manufactured portable TVs and electric vehicles before they became popular and commercially successful, passed away after suffering from a long illness, his daughter revealed.
"He was a rather amazing person. Of course, he was so clever and he was always interested in everything", his daughter told The Guardian.
Sinclair started his career as a technical journalist, leaving school, but soon founded his first company, which created the first compact calculators. But it was the ZX 80 and ZX Spectrum computers that brought him fame. They became one of the first broadly available home computers and the first in the UK to cost just under 100 pounds (around $551 in modern prices). Despite having limited capabilities compared to modern machines, at the time the ZX series computers enjoyed high popularity due to being the first affordable home computers.
Lenovo logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2020
Linux, Preloaded: Lenovo Certifies Laptops, PCs for Sale With Pre-Installed Ubuntu, Fedora Distros
3 June 2020, 12:34 GMT
For his contributions to science and the UK economy, the Queen awarded Sinclair a knighthood in 1983. However, the ZX would be his last commercial hit, which nonetheless earned him 14 million pounds in profit in just a couple of years. His later inventions, such as the C5 electric trike and the portable TV80, were not commercially successful.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:37 GMTUS Grand Jury Indicts Clinton-Linked Attorney for Making False Statements to the FBI
20:32 GMTSpecial Counsel Durham Allegedly Seeking to Indict Lawyer at Firm With Ties to 2016 Clinton Campaign
20:30 GMTOne Assassin Can Shift The Balance: Ex Lawmakers Say US Gov't Still Vulnerable to Attacks After 9/11
20:30 GMTPopulariser of Home Computers Sir Clive Sinclair Dies at 81
20:26 GMT2024 Republican Presidential Candidates Lay in Wait for Donald Trump’s Decision
20:17 GMT'Campaign to Destroy Trump'? Why Is POTUS 45 Under Fire Amid Defamation Suit and How Political Is It
19:39 GMTLabour Foreign Spokeswoman Urges ‘Strategic’ Nuke Sub Response to China’s ‘Genocide’
19:30 GMTFrance Reportedly Cancels Washington Gala After 'Betrayal' Submarine Deal
18:57 GMTUnbelievably Slow Hypersonic Bureaucracy
18:47 GMTIran Expected to Become Member of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Led by Russia, China
18:19 GMTEx-Officer Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty in Police Brutality Case Involving Teen
18:17 GMTUK Power Grid on Verge of Collapse Due to Windless Weather, Fire Incident, Spiking Gas Prices
18:09 GMTUS Will Stand With Australia Against Pressure From China: Blinken
18:00 GMTAntony Blinken Meets Australian FM Payne Following AUKUS Defence Alliance Announcement
17:54 GMTDutch Foreign Minister Steps Down Over Handling of Afghanistan Refugee Crisis
17:48 GMT'Who Made Your Choices?': Time Divides Internet Over Its Annual List of Most Influential People
17:41 GMTRussian Scientist Says Ozone Layer Hole Close to Maximum Size But May Recover
17:37 GMTUS Sanctions 5 Individuals in Turkey Over Links to Al-Qaeda
16:49 GMTYoung Chinese Student Recounts Panicked Escape From Dormitory During Earthquake
16:41 GMTUnexpected Reason Why Manchester United Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo Swapped Mansions in England