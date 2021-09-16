Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210916/live-updates-csto-leader-summit-starts-in-tajikistan-1089118626.html
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders Sign Deal on Creation of Military Police and Military Prosecution
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders Sign Deal on Creation of Military Police and Military Prosecution
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Collective Security Council began on Thursday in Dushanbe. 16.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-16T07:00+0000
2021-09-16T08:02+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104174/80/1041748044_0:267:1461:1089_1920x0_80_0_0_9135f6c92380c85d613d588cbe82d7ea.jpg
Flags of the member states of the SCO, CSTO, CIS and EurAsEC.

Live Updates: CSTO Leaders Sign Deal on Creation of Military Police and Military Prosecution

07:00 GMT 16.09.2021 (Updated: 08:02 GMT 16.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Collective Security Council began on Thursday in Dushanbe.
Tajikistan's presidency in the CSTO coincided with a period of extraordinary challenges and threats faced by the region of collective security, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon said, when opening the meeting.
"Nevertheless, Tajikistan, with the support of its partners in the CSTO, has consistently carried out the presidency functions," Rahmon stated.
According to the Tajik president, a high level of political interaction and coordination of foreign policy positions have been achieved.
"We will continue to adopt statements on topical issues of the current international and regional agenda," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the CSTO summit via video link.
08:25 GMT 16.09.2021
CSTO to Implement Measures to Protect Southern Borders as Situation in Afghanistan Deteriorates
08:17 GMT 16.09.2021
CSTO Leaders Approve Plan for Equipping Rapid Reaction Forces With Modern Weaponry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) have approved the plan on equipping Collective Rapid Reaction Forces with modern weaponry, according to the declaration adopted after the Thursday summit.

"The heads of state also approved a plan for equipping the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces of the CSTO with modern weapons, military and special equipment, and special means," the declaration read.

The CSTO also clarified the plan for operational deployment of collective forces in Central Asia "over the changing situation in Afghanistan."
08:00 GMT 16.09.2021
CSTO Leaders Sign Deal on Creation of Military Police, Military Prosecution, and Military Courts
07:36 GMT 16.09.2021
Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary
BISHKEK (Sputnik) - At the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov pointed to the need to maintain dialogue with the new Afghan authorities, the presidential press service told Sputnik.

"The head of state noted the need to conduct a dialogue with representatives of the new Afghan government on possible options for cooperation on various matters in order to promote stabilization," the presidential press service said.

Japarov also reaffirmed Kyrgyzstan commitment to maintain friendly relations with Afghanistan and not to interfere in its domestic affairs.

"We hope for the earliest possible stabilization and for the formation of a new inclusive government with a state structure acceptable for the people of this country," the Kyrgyz leader said, as quoted by his spokesman.

The president also expressed concerns about the possible influence of the events in Afghanistan on the CSTO security.

"The current unpredictable military and political situation in the region causes great concerns and requires close interaction. We ... call on all the CSTO member states to continue working together exclusively in a spirit of mutual support," Japarov went on to say.
07:10 GMT 16.09.2021
Lukashenko Believes West-China Competition Could Break International Relations System
MINSK (Sputnik) - The intensifying competition between the West and China could break the system of international relations, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday, describing the EU Globally Connected Europe initiative as an alternative to China's Belt and Road.

"The escalation of competition between the West and China is an important factor contributing to breaking the system of international relations. To strengthen its influence in Asia, the European Union has put forward a new initiative A Globally Connected Europe, which is in fact an alternative to China's Belt and Road," Lukashenko told the ongoing summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as quoted by the Belarusian state-run news agency Belta.

Along with economic measures, the EU policy provides for further promotion of "democracy and European values" to the East, Lukashenko noted,

"We have recently seen these values and democracy, Afghanistan is not the only example," Lukashenko added.
07:03 GMT 16.09.2021
Putin Says Situation in CSTO Area of Responsibility Is Unstable, Carries New Risks
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) area of responsibility is unstable and carries risks for regional countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday, calling for closer coordination.

"As it was already noted, the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility and on the external borders of the member states is unstable and carries new truly acute challenges and risks for the security of our countries," Putin said at the summit of CSTO leaders.

CSTO leaders exchanged opinions about dangers associated with events in Afghanistan immediately after the "hasty" withdrawal of US troops and the change of power, the Russian president recalled.

"Everyone supported the conclusion that in the current conditions, the closest possible coordination between CSTO member states is needed more than ever," Putin concluded.
Popular comments
