It Wasn't Us: Twitter Rejects Claims That Nicki Minaj Was Blocked Amid Vaccine Tweet Backlash

Social media giant Twitter rejected claims that it had blocked American rapper Nicki Minaj from its platform after the musician took to Instagram to declare that she had been placed in "Twitter jail."In a statement issued to the Los Angeles Times, a spokesperson for the social media platform declared that the company had in no way, shape or form taken on efforts to block the artist from accessing her account. The response from Twitter came shortly after Minaj took to Instagram to reveal that she had wound up blocked from tweeting because officials at the company "didn't like what I was saying over there on that block.""I guess my poll was gonna be asking questions is OK. I like being fking dumb then boom. Can't tweet," Minaj wrote in an Instagram story post.Incidentally, the Twitter jail allegations surfaced just moments after Minaj had also indicated via Twitter that she had been invited to the White House in light of the uproar over her tweets.However, it's worth noting that the Biden White House has clarified that the rapper was simply offered a call to address any question she may have about COVID-19 vaccines.A tsunami of backlash enveloped the musician earlier this week after she tweeted to her more than 22 million followers that she wouldn't attend the 2021 Met Gala because of the required vaccination status. Minaj stated that while she was willing to get the jab, she would not do so until she's "done enough research."But that wasn't all she told her followers. In fact, Minaj went on to recall the experience of a friend of a cousin in Trinidad who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, and had ended up impotent, left with swollen testicles and bride-less after his partner ditched him at the altar over his condition.Within seconds, Minaj's tweet set off a Twitter explosion like none other, with many blasting the musician for spreading misinformation. The story gained such traction that the US' top COVID-19 doctor - Anthony Fauci - weighed in on the matter. The government of Trinidad and Tobago even got into the debate, noting that "there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad." The Caribbean nation's Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh said early Wednesday that officials had "wasted so much time" in trying to determine the truth in the case.

