Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210915/taliban-leaders-reportedly-clash-over-division-of-power-in-new-government-1089092345.html
Taliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
Taliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
On 7 September, the Taliban* announced an interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an "Islamic Emirate", several weeks after the militant group... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-15T11:23+0000
2021-09-15T11:44+0000
government
afghanistan
taliban
troops
exit
row
structure
afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089950_0:106:3072:1834_1920x0_80_0_0_2e94c6ca98319e6c2da7faf0445bc4a3.jpg
Taliban leaders were involved in a major spat at the presidential palace in the Afghan capital Kabul just days after the militants announced a new government in the nation, the BBC has revealed.The broadcaster cited unnamed Taliban sources as saying that the row appeared to focus on who did the most to secure the militant group's victory over the US.The spat also reportedly pertained to the division of power in the new cabinet. The Taliban has officially denied the reports.The insiders told the BBC that the row had erupted because Baradar was unhappy over the structure of the interim Taliban government, insisting that the focus should be placed on diplomacy when it comes to the new cabinet's policies.Members of the Haqqani militant group and their supporters argued that the emphasis ought to be shifted to fighting, according to the sources. One of the Haqqani leaders, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is the interior minister in the new government.The spat reportedly came to light amid conflicting reports about Baradar's disappearance from public view. The report about the prime minister going to the city of Kandahar was followed by a Taliban spokesman telling the BBC that Baradar was "tired and wanted some rest".Last week, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government in Afghanistan, where the militant group came to power on 15 August as a result of a rapid offensive amid the US and NATO troop exit from the country.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/taliban-promise-to-find-government-seats-for-women-in-future-1088900562.html
Because they all have different agendas - it won't end well 🤭
3
You wish. eh?
1
3
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0f/1089089950_244:0:2975:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97c2bddaefab7274e14feabd83cee75f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
government, afghanistan, taliban, troops, exit, row, structure

Taliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government

11:23 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 11:44 GMT 15.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHIA vendor holds a Taliban flag next to the posters of Taliban leaders Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi (L) as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan
A vendor holds a Taliban flag next to the posters of Taliban leaders Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Amir Khan Muttaqi (L) as he waits for customers along a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On 7 September, the Taliban* announced an interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an "Islamic Emirate", several weeks after the militant group seized power in the country.
Taliban leaders were involved in a major spat at the presidential palace in the Afghan capital Kabul just days after the militants announced a new government in the nation, the BBC has revealed.
The broadcaster cited unnamed Taliban sources as saying that the row appeared to focus on who did the most to secure the militant group's victory over the US.
© AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign MinistryIn this handout photograph taken on August 25, 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad
In this handout photograph taken on August 25, 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2021
In this handout photograph taken on August 25, 2020, and released by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar talks with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (unseen) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad
© AFP 2021 / Pakistan Foreign Ministry
The spat also reportedly pertained to the division of power in the new cabinet. The Taliban has officially denied the reports.

One source сlaimed that during an incident late last week, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a Taliban co-founder and new prime minister, exchanged stern language with Minister for Refugees Khalil ur-Rahman Haqqani as their followers traded barbs against each other nearby.

The insiders told the BBC that the row had erupted because Baradar was unhappy over the structure of the interim Taliban government, insisting that the focus should be placed on diplomacy when it comes to the new cabinet's policies.
Members of the Haqqani militant group and their supporters argued that the emphasis ought to be shifted to fighting, according to the sources. One of the Haqqani leaders, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is the interior minister in the new government.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
Taliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
9 September, 00:43 GMT
The spat reportedly came to light amid conflicting reports about Baradar's disappearance from public view. The report about the prime minister going to the city of Kandahar was followed by a Taliban spokesman telling the BBC that Baradar was "tired and wanted some rest".
Some sources were cited by the BBC as saying the prime minister was expected to return to the capital Kabul in order to reject speculation about an alleged brawl in the new government.
Last week, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government in Afghanistan, where the militant group came to power on 15 August as a result of a rapid offensive amid the US and NATO troop exit from the country.
*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
311000
Discuss
Popular comments
Because they all have different agendas - it won't end well 🤭
Proof Reader Critic 😂
15 September, 15:02 GMT3
120000
You wish. eh?
Thomas Turk
15 September, 15:19 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:39 GMT'Press Forward Under Pressure': Chinese Telecom Firm Huawei’s New Song Marks One Year of US Ban
12:34 GMTFollowing Narrow Escape From Taliban, Afghan Citizen Looks to Europe After US Visa Delays
12:34 GMTGreen Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week, Reports Suggest
12:13 GMTEarth's Magnetic Field May Be Reversing Due to Remains of Ancient Planet, Scientists Warn
12:06 GMTKLA Rebel Commander Accused of War Crimes in Kosovo Compares Trial in the Hague to ‘Gestapo’
11:46 GMT'I Thought I Was Doing Right Thing as Muslim': Ex-Daesh Bride Begum Issues Yet Another Apology
11:41 GMTVaccinated Only: Latvia Launches Separate Train Cars for Passengers With COVID Certificates
11:33 GMTHuawei Hires More Scientists, Boosts Basic Research to Deal With US Semiconductor Ban
11:23 GMTTaliban Leaders Reportedly Clash Over Division of Power in New Government
11:20 GMTBoris Johnson to Reshuffle Cabinet Today, Downing Street Source Says
11:20 GMTHead of Poland's Governing Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda
11:15 GMTRosneft Shares Jump to Record High Amid Reports of Potential Gas Exports via Nord Stream 2
11:05 GMTWest Bank City of Jenin Prepares for Confrontation With Israel, as Search for 2 Fugitives Goes On
10:49 GMTUnique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab
10:39 GMTVideo: Justin Trudeau Snaps at Heckler for Calling His Wife 'Wh**e' During Media Appearance
10:18 GMTNord Stream 2 Launch Will Balance Gas Price Parameters on European Market, Kremlin Says
10:14 GMTPutin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says
09:52 GMTMan United Fans Want Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Be Fired After Champions League Loss
09:44 GMTUK Inflation Jumps to Highest Rate in Nine Years as Pandemic Bottleneck Hits Food And Petrol Prices
09:38 GMTUS Sec of State Blinken Evades Question on Who is Authorised to Mute Joe Biden During Briefings