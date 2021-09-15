Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: SpaceX Readies to Launch Inspiration4 Mission Into Earth Orbit

'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff
'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff
A car went off of a cliff in San Mateo County, California prompting authorities to close the southbound side of the highway indefinitely. 15.09.2021, Sputnik International
california
california highway patrol
The California Highway Patrol blocked off the southbound side of the Highway 1 to allow emergence personnel to attend to the vehicle. It has yet to be reported what caused the vehicle to veer off the cliff and there is no timetable for its retrieval. The status of the driver is uncertain but officials have not seen anyone get out or attempt to get out from the crash. The coroner is on the scene.The accident occurred in the Pacifica area on Wednesday afternoon. Pacifica is a costal town on the Pacific Ocean between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay. Highway 1 is the main traffic artery that connects Pacifica to the rest of California.
Is it illegal in California to drive off a cliff?
Not Tiger Woods Again?
california, california highway patrol

'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff

22:15 GMT 15.09.2021 (Updated: 23:13 GMT 15.09.2021)
A car went off of a cliff in San Mateo County, California prompting authorities to close the southbound side of the highway indefinitely.
The California Highway Patrol blocked off the southbound side of the Highway 1 to allow emergence personnel to attend to the vehicle. It has yet to be reported what caused the vehicle to veer off the cliff and there is no timetable for its retrieval.

"CHP say the car went off the road, flew 100 feet in the air before landing on the beach."

The status of the driver is uncertain but officials have not seen anyone get out or attempt to get out from the crash. The coroner is on the scene.
The accident occurred in the Pacifica area on Wednesday afternoon. Pacifica is a costal town on the Pacific Ocean between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay.
Highway 1 is the main traffic artery that connects Pacifica to the rest of California.
Popular comments
Is it illegal in California to drive off a cliff?
JJohnD
16 September, 01:24 GMT3
000000
Not Tiger Woods Again?
Nonyank
16 September, 01:22 GMT1
000000
