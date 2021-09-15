'Major Traffic Collision' in California Sees Vehicle Drive Over Cliff

The California Highway Patrol blocked off the southbound side of the Highway 1 to allow emergence personnel to attend to the vehicle. It has yet to be reported what caused the vehicle to veer off the cliff and there is no timetable for its retrieval. The status of the driver is uncertain but officials have not seen anyone get out or attempt to get out from the crash. The coroner is on the scene.The accident occurred in the Pacifica area on Wednesday afternoon. Pacifica is a costal town on the Pacific Ocean between San Francisco and Half Moon Bay. Highway 1 is the main traffic artery that connects Pacifica to the rest of California.
"CHP say the car went off the road, flew 100 feet in the air before landing on the beach."
***Major Traffic Collision***
SR-1 s/b, just south of Tom Lantos Tunnels will be closed indefinitely for emergency personnel to respond to vehicle over the cliffside. Unknown ETO. Will provide updates here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/i4boaGxqX7