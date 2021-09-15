Live Updates: California Voters Hit the Polls to Decide Gavin Newsom's Fate

The recall election against the embattled California governor is the sixth such effort brought up since his 2018 win against Republican businessman John Cox, a contender in the 2021 bid.
California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is in the midst of a recall election that could prompt his ouster from the state's governorship, should a majority of voters back the latest initiative.
Although Newsom clinched the governorship in 2018 with 62% of the state's votes, his favorability among Golden State voters took a bit of a tumble after outrage emerged over preventative COVID-19 protocols. Backlash skyrocketed after Newsom was spotted maskless at an exclusive restaurant.
Republican Contenders facing off against Newsom include: Cox, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and American conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out the latest on the recall election!
01:37 GMT 15.09.2021
Exit Polls Reveal COVID-19 Pandemic is Top Concern of California Voters
A CBS News exit poll has indicated that among the top concerns for California voters is none other than the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by homelessness, the economy, surging wildfires and the state's crime rates.
Results have also indicated that about four in 10 voters believe the state's COVID-19 situation is improving, whereas less than a quarter believe it's worsening.