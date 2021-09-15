Registration was successful!
Live Updates: California Voters Hit the Polls to Decide Gavin Newsom's Fate
Live Updates: California Voters Hit the Polls to Decide Gavin Newsom's Fate
A worker removes mail-in ballots from envelopes at the Sacramento Registrar of Voters as California goes to the polls in a gubernatorial recall election allowing the voting public to remove current governor Gavin Newsom and replace him with one of 46 candidates, in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021.

Live Updates: California Voters Hit the Polls to Decide Gavin Newsom's Fate

01:38 GMT 15.09.2021
The recall election against the embattled California governor is the sixth such effort brought up since his 2018 win against Republican businessman John Cox, a contender in the 2021 bid.
California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is in the midst of a recall election that could prompt his ouster from the state's governorship, should a majority of voters back the latest initiative.
Although Newsom clinched the governorship in 2018 with 62% of the state's votes, his favorability among Golden State voters took a bit of a tumble after outrage emerged over preventative COVID-19 protocols. Backlash skyrocketed after Newsom was spotted maskless at an exclusive restaurant.
Republican Contenders facing off against Newsom include: Cox, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, and American conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out the latest on the recall election!
01:37 GMT 15.09.2021
Exit Polls Reveal COVID-19 Pandemic is Top Concern of California Voters
A CBS News exit poll has indicated that among the top concerns for California voters is none other than the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by homelessness, the economy, surging wildfires and the state's crime rates.
Results have also indicated that about four in 10 voters believe the state's COVID-19 situation is improving, whereas less than a quarter believe it's worsening.
