https://sputniknews.com/20210915/hawley-pans-biden-a-disgrace-over-afghan-withdrawal-vows-hold-on-defense--state-dept-nominees-1089080521.html

Hawley Pans Biden a 'Disgrace' Over Afghan Withdrawal, Vows Hold on Defense & State Dept. Nominees

Hawley Pans Biden a 'Disgrace' Over Afghan Withdrawal, Vows Hold on Defense & State Dept. Nominees

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged in Monday testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee that, as of the end of last week, the US "had... 15.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-15T00:39+0000

2021-09-15T00:39+0000

2021-09-15T00:38+0000

afghanistan

joe biden

us department of defense (dod)

afghanistan

pentagon

us troops

josh hawley

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/02/1082786775_0:128:3070:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_a15f7ce833699457554e2302a9a0bbf0.jpg

US Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to blast US President Joe Biden and the nation's top foreign policy officials for a botched US-led pullout and evacuation of both troops and civilians from Afghanistan."As American planes finally departed, hundreds of American civilians left behind to the enemy," he said, before repeating himself.Hawley pushed back against a Biden assertion that the recent US-led evacuation mission from Kabul, Afghanistan, was an "extraordinary success," as the US president termed it in his August 31 address to the nation. The Missouri Republican argued the abandonment of American civilians and the recent death of 13 US service members in Kabul was not indicative of a successful mission. "And it is time for him to resign," the senator added. Hawley focused on Biden's cabinet, vowing to work against fast-tracking any Pentagon or State Department nominee until he saw the resignation of three top foreign policy officials: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Hawley is not the only US lawmaker to take issue with the US president's handling of the Afghan evacuations. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Blinken on Tuesday that the operation from Kabul was "clearly and fatally flawed," according to Bloomberg. Menendez also claimed that "Congress has been misled" because assessments on the situation in Afghanistan "were definitely overly rosy to say the best." "And if we’re not to repeat the past we need to learn from it," the New Jersey Democrat said. While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on September 3 falsely claimed that all US civilians who "have wanted to come out have come out," it has since been revealed that an estimated 100 Americans reportedly wishing to leave Afghanistan remain in the country.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

joe biden, us department of defense (dod), afghanistan, pentagon, us troops, josh hawley