Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/three-former-us-intelligence-officers-admit-to-spying-for-emirati-cyber-group-darkmatter-1089080357.html
Three Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
Three Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
Three former US intelligence operatives have admitted to charges they gave the United Arab Emirates advanced spy tools and helped them break into computers... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T23:55+0000
2021-09-14T23:54+0000
dark matter
cyber crime
uae
doj
spying
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_0:144:2561:1584_1920x0_80_0_0_8420f5c33e1fd2f41cb769f6c5096c93.jpg
According to court documents filed in a Washington, DC, federal court on Tuesday, Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke left their intelligence jobs in the US to work for Project Raven, an advanced cyber ops program run by Emirati intelligence company DarkMatter.The men are charged with violating the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations; and conspiracy to commit access device fraud and computer hacking offenses. However, because they have admitted to their crimes, they have been offered a deferred prosecution agreement: if they cooperate with an FBI investigation, give up their security clearances, agree to never work for Emirati law enforcement or other government companies, and agree to pay fines equal to their UAE salaries, the US Department of Justice will drop their prosecution.Project Raven was revealed in a Reuters report in 2019 that was based on the testimony of former NSA intelligence analyst Lori Stroud, a former DarkMatter employee who became a whistleblower after discovering the company was conducting cyber ops against American targets. Baier, one of the three charged in the Tuesday documents, was also mentioned in the Reuters report as one of Stroud’s colleagues.Undeterred, the UAE started up Project Raven and lured much of the Cyberpoint staff with high salaries and the promise of engaging in some of the most difficult and exciting hacking work of their lives. Project Raven later became part of the purview of DarkMatter.However, as US citizens the employees were still subject to US law, and the FBI began pressing them for information about DarkMatter’s targets. Stroud told Reuters that the identity of their American targets was kept secret, and she only found them by looking for them.The firm also targeted critics of the Emirati government, including journalists and civil society figures. However, they also claimed to have broken up a Daesh operation in the country and interrupted planned operations by other groups, as well.
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/05/1083309445_18:0:2409:1793_1920x0_80_0_0_130c6d2abce9396622da2aac1dd95f0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dark matter, cyber crime, uae, doj, spying

Three Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter

23:55 GMT 14.09.2021
CC0 / / Hacker
Hacker - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Three former US intelligence operatives have admitted to charges they gave the United Arab Emirates advanced spy tools and helped them break into computers around the globe, including in the United States.
According to court documents filed in a Washington, DC, federal court on Tuesday, Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke left their intelligence jobs in the US to work for Project Raven, an advanced cyber ops program run by Emirati intelligence company DarkMatter.
"Defendants used illicit, fraudulent, and criminal means, including the use of advanced covert hacking systems that utilized computer exploits obtained from the United States and elsewhere, to gain unauthorized access to protected computers in the United States and elsewhere and to illicitly obtain information," the court document says.
The men are charged with violating the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations; and conspiracy to commit access device fraud and computer hacking offenses.
However, because they have admitted to their crimes, they have been offered a deferred prosecution agreement: if they cooperate with an FBI investigation, give up their security clearances, agree to never work for Emirati law enforcement or other government companies, and agree to pay fines equal to their UAE salaries, the US Department of Justice will drop their prosecution.
Project Raven was revealed in a Reuters report in 2019 that was based on the testimony of former NSA intelligence analyst Lori Stroud, a former DarkMatter employee who became a whistleblower after discovering the company was conducting cyber ops against American targets. Baier, one of the three charged in the Tuesday documents, was also mentioned in the Reuters report as one of Stroud’s colleagues.
The program began as a US company called Cyberpoint, a Baltimore-based firm whose clients included both the US Department of Defense and the Emirati government - just one of many American firms to do so. However, the company backed away from its UAE work when Abu Dhabi pushed for more and more aggressive operations, including gaining entrance to sites housed on American servers, which would have been a violation of US law for the American employees.
Undeterred, the UAE started up Project Raven and lured much of the Cyberpoint staff with high salaries and the promise of engaging in some of the most difficult and exciting hacking work of their lives. Project Raven later became part of the purview of DarkMatter.
However, as US citizens the employees were still subject to US law, and the FBI began pressing them for information about DarkMatter’s targets. Stroud told Reuters that the identity of their American targets was kept secret, and she only found them by looking for them.
The firm also targeted critics of the Emirati government, including journalists and civil society figures. However, they also claimed to have broken up a Daesh operation in the country and interrupted planned operations by other groups, as well.
In addition to tools like Karma, brought to DarkMatter by the Americans, the Emiratis also used software developed by the Israeli intelligence firm NSO Group, including the infamous Pegasus spyware. One target, Emirati human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor, was known to DarkMatter by the code name “Egret” and his discovery of a failed installation in 2016 led to the discovery of Pegasus’ ability to break Apple’s iOS operating system primarily used for iPhones.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:18 GMT'Comedy Genius': Influential Comedian, 'Saturday Night Live' Alum Norm Macdonald Dead at 61
YesterdayThree Former US Intelligence Officers Admit to Spying for Emirati Cyber Group Darkmatter
YesterdayUS Envoy For Yemen to Visit Saudi Arabia, Oman - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Sentences Iranian Man to 63 Months for Exporting Military Items - Justice Dept.
YesterdayArizona Sues Biden Administration Over Federal Vaccine Mandate - Attorney General
YesterdayHypocrisy of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala Dress Exposed
YesterdayCivilians Plan to Advance Space Tourism Industry in 3-Day Orbit Adventure - SpaceX
YesterdayCourt-Packing or Term Limits? Why Any SCOTUS Reform Is Highly Unlikely
YesterdayRecall: California's Governor Faces the Music
YesterdayHundreds of Thousands Without Power as Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Deadly Floods to US South
YesterdayWhy California Recall Election Procedure Triggers GOP Suspicion
YesterdaySenate Foreign Relations Committee Grills Blinken Over 'Fatally Flawed' Afghanistan Withdrawal
YesterdayUS Gen. Milley Reassured China Twice in Trump’s Last Days POTUS Wouldn’t Attack, Woodward Book Says
YesterdayLIVE: World Leaders Kick Off 76th UNGA Session in New York City
YesterdayManchester United Fall to BSC Young Boys in Shocking Fashion
YesterdayVideo: Alleged Airstrike Reportedly Hits PMF Vehicles Along Syria-Iraq Border
YesterdayExperimental Concrete Made With Human Blood & Urine Could Help Colonize Mars, Scientists Say
YesterdayJoint Chiefs Chairman Reportedly Promised to Warn China in Case of US Preemptive Attack
YesterdayUS Democratic Representatives Seeking to Defund Police Spend Thousands on Personal Security – Report
YesterdayPrince Andrew May Be Forced to Give Evidence in Sex Assault Case, Lawyer for Epstein's Accusers Says