International

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 among those he has recently come into contact with might... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.The Russian leader was vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V in April.Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.
russia, vladimir putin, isolation, covid-19

Putin Plans To Self-Isolate As Coronavirus Cases Detected Among His Acquaintances, Kremlin Says

08:58 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 09:09 GMT 14.09.2021)
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the high number of people infected with COVID-19 among those he has recently come into contact with might make it necessary for him to quarantine himself soon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to self-isolate as many coronavirus cases were recently detected among his acquaintances, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Emomali Rahmon, the president of the Republic of Tajikistan. Vladimir Putin said that in connection with the coronavirus cases detected in his entourage, he must enter the regime of self-isolation for a certain period of time," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The Russian leader was vaccinated against the coronavirus with homegrown Sputnik V in April.
Russia recorded 17,837 new covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 18,178 cases the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,176,085, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.
