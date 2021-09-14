Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/foreign-ministers-of-12-countries-to-discuss-belarus-climate-energy-in-finland---ministry-1089048651.html
Foreign Ministers of 12 Countries to Discuss Belarus, Climate, Energy in Finland - Ministry
Foreign Ministers of 12 Countries to Discuss Belarus, Climate, Energy in Finland - Ministry
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Belarus, climate, energy and other international issues will be discussed in Finland on Tuesday by the foreign ministers of 12 Nordic... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T02:44+0000
2021-09-14T02:44+0000
belarus
finland
climate
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103451/08/1034510854_0:182:2589:1638_1920x0_80_0_0_0517d0de4db3a486e8f26b1c4d98555b.jpg
The meeting of the top diplomats of the Baltic states (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), Nordic countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark) and the Visegrad Group (Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic) will be held on September 14 in the city of Hameenlinna, and on September 15 a meeting of ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries will take place there.The meeting will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Finland and Hungary, Pekka Haavisto and Peter Szijjarto.
belarus
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103451/08/1034510854_82:0:2507:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_00893648bd4c0801ffa1ee3e7b2ccd5d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
belarus, finland, climate, energy

Foreign Ministers of 12 Countries to Discuss Belarus, Climate, Energy in Finland - Ministry

02:44 GMT 14.09.2021
© Flickr / duvinFinnish flag flying on the Palace of the Council of State, Helsinki
Finnish flag flying on the Palace of the Council of State, Helsinki - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© Flickr / duvin
Subscribe
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Belarus, climate, energy and other international issues will be discussed in Finland on Tuesday by the foreign ministers of 12 Nordic, Baltic and Eastern European countries, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The meeting of the top diplomats of the Baltic states (Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), Nordic countries (Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Denmark) and the Visegrad Group (Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic) will be held on September 14 in the city of Hameenlinna, and on September 15 a meeting of ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries will take place there.
"The meeting will discuss issues related to recovery [after the coronavirus pandemic], such as energy transition and climate diplomacy, as well as various urgent international issues, including the Western Balkans, Belarus and Africa," the ministry said.
The meeting will be co-chaired by the foreign ministers of Finland and Hungary, Pekka Haavisto and Peter Szijjarto.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:49 GMTUS Spy Chief Admits Greater Terror Threats Emerging in Yemen, Syria & Iraq Than Afghanistan
02:44 GMTForeign Ministers of 12 Countries to Discuss Belarus, Climate, Energy in Finland - Ministry
02:28 GMTPremier League Match Day 4 Round-Up
00:44 GMTChinese FM Wang Pushes RCEP Ratification in Southeast Asia Tour After Cambodian Lawmakers Okay Pact
00:39 GMTFranchetti Story Has Nothing to Do With Czech-Russian Relations - Czech Foreign Ministry
00:19 GMTEXCLUSIVE: US Open Winner Medvedev Talks Taking Top Tennis Ranking, Being Congratulated by Putin
00:09 GMTUS Pledges $64 Million in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
YesterdayAlgeria Attempts to Advance Trans-Saharan Pipeline as Nigeria Looks Toward Rival Line to Morocco
Yesterday'Intense' Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rattles Japan - USGS
YesterdayReconciliation Center Says Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone 27 Times
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Prepare for September 18 ‘Justice for J6’ Rally
YesterdayMother of UK PM Boris Johnson Dead at 79 - Report
YesterdayUS Gov't Unveils Revised Immigrant System for Central American Children - State Dept.
YesterdayUS Getting Very Close to Energy-Directed Weapons Capability - Joint Chiefs Vice Chair
YesterdayRussia’s T-62 Tank Reportedly to Remain in Service With Russian Army Until 2030
YesterdayPentagon Says Unable to Confirm Identities of Daesh Members Killed in Drone Strike August 29
YesterdayUS Extends Pause on Flights With Afghan Refugees After 5 Measles Cases – Pentagon
YesterdayInvasive Insect Pest Reportedly 'Wreaking Havoc' on Eastern US, Prompts Quarantine in 47 Counties
YesterdayIsrael’s Mossad Destroyed IAEA Equipment in June Op at Iran’s Karaj Nuclear Facility - Report
YesterdayRepublican Governor Candidate Larry Elder Claims ‘Voter Fraud’ in Recall Election