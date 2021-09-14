Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

Czech President Zeman Hospitalised
Czech President Zeman Hospitalised
Zeman is known to have been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet and that is why he has started using a wheelchair recently. 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
Czech President Milos Zeman, 76, has been hospitalised, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague said. Zeman reportedly arrived at the hospital at 11:00 local time, accompanied by his wife Ivana. His hospitalisation will probably last a long time, media reports suggest. Zeman has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet.
Oh, they will blame Putin for it.
czech republic, president, milos zeman, hospital

Czech President Zeman Hospitalised

10:29 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 10:43 GMT 14.09.2021)
Being updated
Zeman is known to have been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet and that is why he has started using a wheelchair recently.
Czech President Milos Zeman, 76, has been hospitalised, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague said.
Zeman reportedly arrived at the hospital at 11:00 local time, accompanied by his wife Ivana. His hospitalisation will probably last a long time, media reports suggest.
Zeman has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet.
Oh, they will blame Putin for it.
Tim6311
14 September, 13:32 GMT
