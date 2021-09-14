Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/czech-president-zeman-hospitalised-1089060231.html
Czech President Zeman Hospitalised
Czech President Zeman Hospitalised
Zeman is known to have been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet and that is why he has started using a wheelchair recently.
czech republic
president
milos zeman
hospital
Czech President Milos Zeman, 76, has been hospitalised, Jitka Zinke, a spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague said. Zeman reportedly arrived at the hospital at 11:00 local time, accompanied by his wife Ivana. His hospitalisation will probably last a long time, media reports suggest. Zeman has been suffering from diabetic neuropathy in the feet.
Tim6311
Oh, they will blame Putin for it.
czech republic
czech republic, president, milos zeman, hospital
