The United Nations convened an international conference on providing aid to Afghanistan in Geneva.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday it was not possible to readjust the role of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) considering the unpredictability of the situation in the country.Antonio Guterres described the situation in the country as a 'looming humanitarian catastrophe' and called for an increase in humanitarian funding.The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan was completed on 31 August, ending the nearly twenty-year American military presence in Afghanistan. Earlier, the Taliban had announced the composition of Afghanistan's temporary government.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
United Nations Convenes International Conference on Aid to Afghanistan in Geneva
On 15 August, the Taliban* completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul.
